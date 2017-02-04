Arsene Wenger said this week that he would make a “gut decision” on whether he would stay or go at the end of the season, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to hope the Frenchman’s reign ends.

Arsenal were soundly beaten 3-1 by a dominant Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas but the Blues 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea fans taunted Wenger, who was sitting in the stands due to his four-game touchline ban, by singing they hope he stays on as manager, something many Arsenal supporters are dreading.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain is seemingly one of them, with the England international clumsily ‘liking’ an ArsenalFanTV video where supporters were demanding Wenger resigned as manager.

Of course, it was likely a slip of the thumb from the 23-year-old, the final mistake on a day of mistakes for the Gunners and Wenger, where it was same old Arsenal.

The Gunners were bullied and outmuscled by Chelsea in the middle of the park – a criticism of Wenger’s teams every season since the likes of Patrick Vieira departed north London.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likes a tweet calling for Arsene Wenger's sacking (Twitter)

This weakness was most telling when, while chasing the game at 2-0 down, Arsenal had a three-man midfield of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi trying to take control of N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Fabregas, when he was introduced.

It was enough to persuade fans that Wenger has failed to change his ways and adapt, and there will be plenty more videos of outraged fans surfacing over the weekend you feel.