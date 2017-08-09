Arsene Wenger has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will miss Arsenal's Premier League opener against Leicester through injury.

The Chilean, who only returned to first-team training last week, suffered an abdominal strain on Sunday morning and will be out for what is expected to be a couple of weeks.

Wenger confirmed the news and also revealed he has a number of other injury concerns ahead of the game on Friday night.

12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Getty

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Getty

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. Getty

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Getty

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since Robin van Persie's departure. Industrious and physical, he'll bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

“Plenty of uncertainties about players who didn’t play against Chelsea - Ramsey, Ozil, Mertesacker. I have players coming back who have not played," he said at his weekly press conference.

“Sanchez will not be available. He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. He had the scan two days ago. He’s out for a while”

"Sanchez is a loss of course but we have all the other players prepared. I wouldn't have started him (on Friday) anyway. He is focused. When you have treatment on the medical bench it’s not easy.”

Sanchez's future has been the hot topic of the summer and it is understood PSG are ready to test the Gunners resolve once more before the window closes.

Sanchez only returned to pre-season training last week (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)



But speaking about interest in his star man Wenger insisted he is yet to have any contact with the French giants.

“It’s a long time I didn’t speak to Nasser [Al-Khelaifi]," he added. “They are looking for Mbappe, that’s what I read in the papers. I have had no contact with PSG.”