Alexis Sanchez posted a picture on his Twitter page shortly after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City to reveal a cut and swollen lip that the Chile international apparently suffered during the match, but there is far more to the forward’s game than simply cutting the inside of his mouth.

Sanchez has been roundly criticised after video replays showed the Arsenal striker being hit on the shoulder by a Christian Fuchs throw-in, only to then walk off before throwing himself theatrically to the ground, clutching his face.

The incident, which took place late in the match at the Emirates Stadium, echoed the one that involved Brazil great Rivaldo during the 2002 World Cup match against Turkey when he was struck by the ball on the knee, only to collapse comically in a heap holding his head. Rivaldo was fined £1,000 for his play-acting, though Sanchez may not face any retrospective action as the ball appeared to flick up into his cheek after making contact with his shoulder.

Despite video evidence not reflecting well on Sanchez, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger leapt to his defence after the match, though accepted that he deserved the yellow card he received for not standing in the right position at the time of the throw-in.

Sanchez took to Twitter after the match to post two pictures of himself inside the Arsenal changing room, one of which showed a cut on his lip and the other seeing him holding ice on his face.

The Chile international added the caption: “Happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip.”

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado 😂😢happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip 😂😂👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017

Wenger instead focused on the fact that Sanchez was supposed to be further away from the throw-in taker, although Fuchs did appear to launch the ball in his direction deliberately once he saw him trying to block the throw-in.

“I think he didn't know that he had to be further away,” he said.

“Alexis thought he was in the right position. The referee or linesman should have told him.

"As well, I must say the referee didn't tell him... so he thought he was in the right position. After that, he got a yellow card because he didn't respect the rule. I accept that."

Sanchez may have picked up the cut in a late clash with Robert Huth, who also scored the unlucky own goal that gifted Arsenal victory, rather than when he was hit by the ball.

Sanchez theatrically threw himself to the turf after being hit by the ball on his shoulder ( Getty )

Wenger also said that he did not directly see the moment that Sanchez fell to the turf because he was looking elsewhere, but would take a look at the video after the match.

"I was looking in the box because I thought the danger is not Alexis, but the danger is what happens in the box," he said, before adding: "I will check on video."