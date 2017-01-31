All smiles for Paul Clement as Swansea's run of good form continues

Paul Clement toasted a third Premier League win in four games since taking over from Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson did the job for the one-time relegation favourites, who were made to sweat in the final moments as Southampton threatened to spoil Deadline Day in south Wales.

Now, it's the small matter Manchester City at the Etihad, on Sunday, and the chance to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Nobody could have thought as much when Clement pitched up on the banks of the River Tawe in early January, with Swansea heading for the indignity of almost certain relegation.

Clement said; “I thought the performance was mixed. We did some really good things, but there were things we need to do better.

“We didn't start well and gave them too much space. However, we got to grips with it after that and played some good football.

“We were worthy leaders going in at half time. However, the goal was obviously a blow.

“I was pleased with the way they responded. They kept the spirit and confidence and we scored a really good goal on the counter attack.

“After that we dealt with the pressure well. So, yes, it was mixed at times, but it was a massive result. To back up what we did at Liverpool was huge. Let's not forget, we beat a good side tonight.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere, the fans were fantastic. I am really pleased for them. They saw their team work hard and execute the game plan.

“It was a great finish from Gylfi, but I would like to commend him on his defensive qualities too. I was pleased with that and pleased with the team.

”We have added some good quality in the window now and that will make us stronger.”

Having been foiled by Fraser Forster earlier in the half, it was Sigurdsson who paved the way for Swansea's victory. The Icelandic midfielder provided the perfect corner for Mawson to head home, off the post, eight minutes before the interval.

Despite starting the second half on the back foot, the visitors drew level in the 57th minute when Ryan Bertrand's near post cross was turned in by Shane Long.

Still, Swansea were not to be denied and 20 minutes form time, debutant Luciano Narsingh broke from deep and delivered the cross that Sigurdsson volleyed past Forster from a dozen yards.

There were plenty of heart-stopping moments in the final 15 minutes as Southampton pushed on in pursuit of an equaliser.

Long, Sofiane Boufal and Bertrand all had opportunities, but the combination of poor finishing and some desperate defending meant the visitors went home empty handed.

Southampton manager Claude Puel said; “We made a good start and created one or two chances, but after that we allowed them back into the game.

“They went ahead twice, but we pushed hard after their second goal and we had many chances without taking any of them.”

