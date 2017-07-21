Chelsea have announced the signature of the Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who joins the club from Real Madrid in a £70m deal.

Morata has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and will now fly out to Asia to join up with his new team-mates.

He becomes Chelsea's most expensive signing, with the transfer fee surpassing the £49.73m they paid Liverpool for Fernando Torres in 2011.

Morata is the Blues' fourth summer recruit, after goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Upon signing for the club, the 24-year-old said that he joined because he was eager to win trophies.

“I am so happy to be here,” he told the club website.

“It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible.”

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Chelsea’s technical director, Michael Emenalo, added: “We are delighted to complete Alvaro’s signing and welcome him to the club. We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action.

“Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad.”

Morata scored 15 goals in 26 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season, helping the club to win the domestic title as well as the Champions League.