Antonio Conte accused Real Madrid of trying to unsettle Eden Hazard but insisted that Chelsea should be proud, and take the campaign to sign their best player as flattery.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made Hazard his number one priority this summer and Real would break the bank to prize him away from Stamford Bridge.

Having played and coached at the top level his whole career, Conte knows exactly what Real Madrid are doing. He said that Madrid’s push to sign Hazard was “part of the game” and an attempt to get into the Belgian forward’s head. But he did not condemn and said that Chelsea should be proud of having a player so coveted by the most glamorous club in the world. Conte himself said he was “happy” with the developments.

Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers







Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers















1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

“This is a part of the game,” Conte shrugged, when asked about the Hazard interest. “To put these rumours out there, and to put a bit of difficulty in the mind of the players. But we have great experience of facing this situation, and so do my players. It's normal to start rumours about our players at this stage of the season.”

Hazard was footballer of the year in 2014-15 and could win the same prize again this season as he inspires Chelsea towards another Premier League title. He could legitimately claim to be the third best player in Europe right now, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That is a triumph of Conte’s coaching this season and so the Chelsea manager took it as a compliment that Real Madrid want Hazard so much.

“It means we are doing a great job, so I'm happy,” Conte said. “If Chelsea's players are linked with other teams, it means they are doing very well.”

There was no anger or frustration from Conte about the Hazard campaign, only pride.

“I think it's positive,” Conte said. “When other top teams want your players, it means we are doing a really good job together with the players. That's great. We must be proud of this. It means we have, in our team, good players who are doing a good job.”

Despite all of this surprising pride, Conte was clear that he thinks Hazard should stay at Chelsea for next season and beyond. “I think that we are already a great club with great ambition,” Conte said. “We want to build something important for the present and the future. I think we have just started (on) our path.”

Conte has not yet spoken with Hazard about the interest in him but just wants to focus on his football, for now. Hazard will have a late fitness test on a calf injury but Conte was confident he could face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“I don't think it's important to talk with him,” Conte said. “I like to talk to him about this season, about the importance of this game. He missed the last game against Stoke City and his form, we have to check his form. But I hope he stays very well and shows tomorrow great things, to play great football. I like to talk about this, not other things.”