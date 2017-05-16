Gary Neville outlines the four challenges now facing Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Gary Neville believes Antonio Conte faces four challenges if he is take this Chelsea side to the next level.

The Blues secured the Premier League title with two games to spare and could yet add the FA Cup to it with victory over Arsenal in 10 days time.

Conte's team have swept all before them this term but Neville believes he has a number of issues he must address if they're to continue their success next season.

5 key moments that won Chelsea the title

Neville thinks the Blues' lack of European football has been a big advantage over their title rivals, an advantage they won't be afforded next term.

"The 38 changes Chelsea made this season, along with Leicester's last season, are the lowest-ever number of changes by a team that has won the Premier League, by a long way," he said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

"We have seen in the last two years with Leicester and Chelsea, and also Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool when they weren't in Europe and nearly won it. The biggest challenge I think moving forward is physicality."

It's not only physically where Chelsea will need to be resilient, they must be mentally tough too.

"These are the same players that have let Chelsea down before, they have dropped off, climbed the mountain and then can't get themselves up for the next season," he added.

"I can't imagine they are going to drop to 10th next season, but Conte's big job over the summer is re-motivating those players."

Costa has been linked with a move to China or a return to Atletico Madrid ( Getty )

Diego Costa's future remains firmly up in the air with a move to the Chinese Super League believed to be a real option for the Spanish striker.

But Neville believes, whether he stays or he goes, Conte has work to do to in the forward positions.

"If he stays he's certainly not going to be able to play in 93 per cent of the team's minutes (as he has this season)," he added. "I just cannot believe he'll be able to repeat that next season.

"So how will he be able to rotate if he stays or how will he be able to replace that personality if he leaves."

1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have flattered to deceive this season and will finish the year a long way off the pace.

But Neville envisages a stronger response from both next term, something Conte and Chelsea must be prepared for.

He said: "The last challenge is that he is going to have two Manchester clubs who are going to be throwing £300m to £400m at it between them, who are hurting and who are under significant pressure next season to deliver."