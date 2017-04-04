Antonio Conte not concerned about Sergio Aguero and David Luiz as pair prepare to renew rivalry

Antonio Conte is not concerned about Sergio Aguero and David Luiz coming together again as they prepare to renew their rivalry on Wednesday night.

The two infamously clashed at the end of the 3-1 win back in December with the Manchester City striker sent off for an ugly lunge on the Brazilian.

The Chelsea defender is still feeling the effects of the challenge four months on and is having to manage his injury day-to-day.

But Conte insists he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Aguero and doesn’t envisage a repeat of the scenes in the reverse fixture.

“It's not important,” he said when asked if he has a problem with the Argentine. “I repeat, we must understand that, when there is a game and, above all, if someone is losing the game, it can happen, this type of situation.

“I have great respect for Aguero. He's a really good player.”

Conte’s Blues head into the game with City off the back of a home defeat to Crystal Palace which cut their lead at the top to seven points.

And as they bid to keep a surging Tottenham at bay they will likely have to do so without Victor Moses who missed the defeat to Palace at the weekend.

“I don't know if he will be able to (play) tomorrow, but we have another day to check this situation in the right way,” Conte added.

“A couple of situations we have to check. And then to make the best decision for the starting XI tomorrow.”