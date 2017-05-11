Antonio Conte hopes that his Chelsea players can soak him with water if they tie up the Premier League title at West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Chelsea are just three points from the title, which would be a remarkable achievement in Conte’s first season in English football. At the end of his first season at Juventus, 2011-12, he won Serie A and was promptly thrown in the bath by his players. Even the stylish Conte would not mind too much if the same thing happens tomorrow night.

“Am I worried? No, I hope they do,” Conte said at his press conference this afternoon when asked about the possibility of getting dunked at the Hawthorns.

“I think that, after one year, one season, when you work a lot and you suffer a lot, enjoying but also suffering, if you are able to win and to reach your target then I think the moment of celebration must be fantastic.”

Not that Conte wants to spend too much time thinking about how he will celebrate the Premier League title quite yet. If Chelsea lose tomorrow then they could let Tottenham Hotspur back into the title race in its final week.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings







23 show all Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings











































1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

“Now is not right to think about this because we have to take three points,” Conte said. “After this, yes, I'm sure my players want to celebrate in the right way. I accept this.”

There is a view that it would be better for Chelsea to win the title at Stamford Bridge, in front of their own fans, as they did in 2014-15, but Conte said that he would rather get the title won as quickly as possible. Even if they do it at West Bromwich Albion in front of a few thousand travelling Chelsea fans rather than at home.

Antonio Conte congratulates Chelsea U18s

“I'd prefer to win it as soon as possible,” Conte said. “It's not important where you win it. It's important to win. Then you have the time to celebrate the win where you want. This is important. For this reason, we must go game by game.

“Tomorrow's game is the most important game for us, a final, and we are always thinking in this way. We have been for a long time. We must continue to think in this way and try and take three points tomorrow, but it won't be easy.”