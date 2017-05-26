Antonio Valencia has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2019.

The Ecuadorian right-back was awarded a one-year extension to his existing deal in January but has already re-committed his future to the club, and the new contract carries the option of a further 12-month extension.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Jose Mourinho hailed Valencia’s performances this season, which led to the 31-year-old being voted United’s Player’s Player of the Year.

“It is no secret that I had been an admirer of Antonio's long before I joined the club,” said Mourinho.

“I knew what a fantastic player he was and he has not disappointed me on that front. However, what I could never have imagined was what a great person he is.

“I know I have said this before but I truly believe it is a real privilege for us to have such a good player and such a good man. I am delighted he has extended his contract.”

Valencia arrived at Old Trafford as a winger in 2009, signing for a fee in the region of £16m from Wigan Athletic, and he was voted the club’s Player of the Year during the 2011/12 campaign for his match-winning displays on the right flank.

After a subsequent period on the peripheries at Old Trafford, Valencia has regained starting status in recent seasons after converting to a marauding full-back.

Valencia made a total of 44 appearances for United this term, scoring once in March’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Middlesbrough.

“Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract," said the Ecuador international.

“Wednesday evening provided the one trophy this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the (Europa League) final.

“I would like to thank the manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans for their amazing support.”