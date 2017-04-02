Arsenal and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, with the home team twice coming from behind to level the scores.

City ominously opened the scoring after just five minutes, when Leroy Sane sprinted past Hector Bellerin before shooting low past David Ospina.

Theo Walcott bundled in an equaliser for Arsenal, only for Sergio Aguero to put City back in the lead two minutes later.

But once again Arsenal rallied, with Shkodran Mustafi nodding home Mesut Ozil's corner to win Arsenal a point.

The result leaves Cityin fourth, one point behind Liverpool. Arsenal meanwhile remain sixth, seven points behind the Champions League places.

