Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings

Arsene Wenger got the better of managerial rival Jose Mourinho for the first time in a competitive game as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep alive their Champions League qualification hopes.

Granit Xhaka and former United player Danny Welbeck scored goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to end United's 25-match unbeaten in the league dating to October.

This was the 16th competitive head to head between Wenger and Mourinho — and the 13th in league play — since 2004. It has been a one-sided rivalry but Wenger finally got a victory over the man who once dubbed him a "specialist in failure," for a result that might end United's chances of a top-four finish and leaves Arsenal with some hope.

Arsenal are seven points behind third-placed Liverpool with two games in hand, and six behind fourth-placed Manchester City with one game in hand. Wenger's team has four matches remaining to earn a 20th straight season in the Champions League.

A disappointing game burst into life in the 54th when Xhaka, afforded plenty of space following a throw-in, advanced and sent in a 30-meter (yard) shot that struck the back of Ander Herrera and looped over goalkeeper David de Gea.

Welbeck, who was sold to Arsenal in 2014 to end a 13-year association with United, has now scored in each of his last three appearances against his old club after powering a header in off the bar in the 57th from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Additional reporting by AP.