Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Granit Xhaka superb in 2-0 victory

We run the rule over the two teams 

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings

  • 1/23 Player ratings

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10

    Made a number of good saves. An impressive display.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10

    A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10

    A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10

    A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10

    Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined.

    Getty Images

  • 7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10

    A bright performance from the Welshman.

    Getty Images

  • 8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10

    Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch.

    Getty Images

  • 9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10

    Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10

    Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10

    A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon.

    Getty Images

  • 12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10

    Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon.

    Getty Images

  • 13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10

    Had no chance with either goal.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10

    Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example.

    Getty Images

  • 15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10

    Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second.

    Getty Images

  • 16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10

    His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10

    Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10

    Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10

    Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10

    Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10

    Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10

    Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10

    A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game.

    AFP/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger got the better of managerial rival Jose Mourinho for the first time in a competitive game as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep alive their Champions League qualification hopes. 

Granit Xhaka and former United player Danny Welbeck scored goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to end United's 25-match unbeaten in the league dating to October. 

This was the 16th competitive head to head between Wenger and Mourinho — and the 13th in league play — since 2004. It has been a one-sided rivalry but Wenger finally got a victory over the man who once dubbed him a "specialist in failure," for a result that might end United's chances of a top-four finish and leaves Arsenal with some hope. 

Arsenal are seven points behind third-placed Liverpool with two games in hand, and six behind fourth-placed Manchester City with one game in hand. Wenger's team has four matches remaining to earn a 20th straight season in the Champions League. 

A disappointing game burst into life in the 54th when Xhaka, afforded plenty of space following a throw-in, advanced and sent in a 30-meter (yard) shot that struck the back of Ander Herrera and looped over goalkeeper David de Gea. 

Welbeck, who was sold to Arsenal in 2014 to end a 13-year association with United, has now scored in each of his last three appearances against his old club after powering a header in off the bar in the 57th from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross. 

Additional reporting by AP.

