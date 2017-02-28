Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey has sought to defend manager Arsene Wenger against the “unfair” criticism he has faced in recent weeks, insisting the Frenchman has been let down by his own players.

Following Arsenal’s annual mid-season slump, fans have once again turned on the Frenchman who has served the club for more than 20 years.

The side’s 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League was met with a particularly vitriolic response, with many supporters calling for the 67-year-old to move on.

But Ramsey has insisted that Wenger cannot be solely blamed for Arsenal’s recent results, arguing that that the players are responsible for the side’s form on the pitch.

“He's been a great servant to Arsenal and great manager for me and the players,” he told the Mirror.

“We have let him down at times. It is unfair some of the things that have been said. People are entitled to their opinion but he has been great for me personally.”

Currently sat in fourth, Arsenal have the opportunity to open a four-point gap between themselves and Liverpool when they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

After the Reds’ 3-1 defeat by Leicester on Sunday, Wenger’s side will feel buoyed that they can clinch a further three points as they bid to secure another season of Champions League football.

With Arsenal’s European ambitions effectively over for this season, Ramsey believes the trip to Merseyside offers the chance to “bounce back” from their humiliation in Munich.

“Obviously we are deeply disappointed with the results we had,” he told talkSPORT.

“It is not nice suffering a defeat like that. The team is going to be disappointed and suffering a bit but we are professional footballers, this is what is asked of us, how we respond and how we bounce back and we play every three, five days so we can't let it affect us.

“We need to put things right and hopefully respond against Liverpool.”