Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to Arsene Wenger after accidentally liking tweet calling for manager's dismissal

After accidentally "liking" a tweet calling for Arsene Wenger to be fired, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed on Friday he later spoke to the Arsenal manager in order to clarify the situation.

In the wake of last weekend's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea, the young Gunner appeared to endorse a Twitter post by Arsenal Fan TV calling for Wenger's dismissal.

The 23-year-old later posted on Twitter to say he "didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously," but still went on to seek out Wenger to ensure there was no confusion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It was a complete and utter accident.

"I think people know me as a character and if I'd meant to have done that, it would have been out of character for me.

"The title of the tweet I accidentally liked wasn't ideal but we've sorted it out. I spoke to the manager about it and explained the accident. I might not go on Twitter again too soon after games."

On whether Wenger knew what had happened, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "He didn't have a clue what I was talking about. He just heard the word 'accident' and we moved on."

The England international added that he tries to avoid social media and acknowledged he was aware of the fans' feelings on platforms such as Twitter.

"You'd be lying if you said you didn't see it," he said. "I try not to look at the media as such but nowadays social media is everywhere and everyone dabbles in it and without trying to see something, it will pop up somewhere.

"It's frustrating to see and it's not nice to see, but you understand the fans' situation and their frustrations as well.

"They want us to do well and they want us to win the big games as much as we do.

"It's hard to gauge how much you listen to and how much of it you try and dismiss, but ultimately it's important we hear what the fans are saying because they are a massive part of this club and without them, we're nothing."