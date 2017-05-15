Alexis Sanchez would be “welcome” to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer should he wish to leave Arsenal, Edinson Cavani has said.
The Chilean’s future at the Emirates remains unclear, with numerous reports suggesting the forward is looking for a transfer away from the club.
As talks over Sanchez’s Arsenal contract continue to stall, a number of European sides, such as Manchester City, Juventus and PSG, are now understood to be monitoring the 28-year-old.
Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings
Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings
-
1/23 Stoke vs Arsenal: Player ratings
We run the rule over the two teams.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10
Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse.
Getty Images
-
3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10
Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display.
Getty Images
-
4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10
The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions.
Getty Images
-
5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10
Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten.
Getty Images
-
6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10
A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide.
Getty Images
-
7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10
Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game.
AFP/Getty Images
-
8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10
Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal.
Getty Images
-
9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10
Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance.
Getty Images
-
10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10
Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession.
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10
Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance.
Getty Images
-
12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10
Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off.
Getty Images
-
13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10
Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10
Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance.
Getty Images
-
15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10
Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10
Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10
Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10
Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon.
Getty Images
-
19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10
You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10
Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side.
Getty Images
-
21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10
Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly.
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10
Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third.
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10
In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display.
Getty Images
Cavani, who joined PSG in 2013 for £55m, has said Sanchez would be welcomed at the Parc de Princes, alongside Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should they ever move to the Ligue 1 club.
When asked about Sanchez and Aubameyang, Cavani told Canal Football Club: "If they come, they are welcome.
"We always hope that new players complete the team with their qualities.
"As for what the club is missing, I will never tell you.
"For me, my team-mates are the best."
As talk of Sanchez’s future rumbles on, the forward now faces a fight to prove his fitness for Arsenal’s clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night.
Wenger confirmed on Monday that the forward will undergo a fitness test ahead of the fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
The Frenchman said: "Alexis will have a test today. It didn't look too good but with him you never know - he is so keen. Maybe it was just a kick."
Wenger, though, would not be drawn on his future and said: "I know where you want to lead me and I can't give an indication."
- More about:
- Alexis Sanchez
- Arsenal
- Premier League