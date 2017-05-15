  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez would be 'welcome' at PSG, says Edinson Cavani

The Chilean’s future at the Emirates continues to remain unclear

Click to follow
sanchez.jpg
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Stoke at the weekend Getty

Alexis Sanchez would be “welcome” to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer should he wish to leave Arsenal, Edinson Cavani has said.

The Chilean’s future at the Emirates remains unclear, with numerous reports suggesting the forward is looking for a transfer away from the club.

As talks over Sanchez’s Arsenal contract continue to stall, a number of European sides, such as Manchester City, Juventus and PSG, are now understood to be monitoring the 28-year-old.

Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings

Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings

  • 1/23 Stoke vs Arsenal: Player ratings

    We run the rule over the two teams.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10

    Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse.

    Getty Images

  • 3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10

    Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display.

    Getty Images

  • 4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10

    The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions.

    Getty Images

  • 5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10

    Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten.

    Getty Images

  • 6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10

    A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide.

    Getty Images

  • 7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10

    Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10

    Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal.

    Getty Images

  • 9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10

    Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance.

    Getty Images

  • 10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10

    Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10

    Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance.

    Getty Images

  • 12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10

    Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off.

    Getty Images

  • 13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10

    Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10

    Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance.

    Getty Images

  • 15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10

    Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10

    Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10

    Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10

    Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon.

    Getty Images

  • 19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10

    You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10

    Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side.

    Getty Images

  • 21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10

    Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10

    Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10

    In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display.

    Getty Images

Cavani, who joined PSG in 2013 for £55m, has said Sanchez would be welcomed at the Parc de Princes, alongside Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should they ever move to the Ligue 1 club.

When asked about Sanchez and Aubameyang, Cavani told Canal Football Club: "If they come, they are welcome.

  • Read more

Sanchez an injury doubt for Arsenal vs Sunderland

"We always hope that new players complete the team with their qualities.

"As for what the club is missing, I will never tell you.

"For me, my team-mates are the best."

As talk of Sanchez’s future rumbles on, the forward now faces a fight to prove his fitness for Arsenal’s clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Wenger confirmed on Monday that the forward will undergo a fitness test ahead of the fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman said: "Alexis will have a test today. It didn't look too good but with him you never know - he is so keen. Maybe it was just a kick."

Wenger, though, would not be drawn on his future and said: "I know where you want to lead me and I can't give an indication."

Comments