Alexis Sanchez would be “welcome” to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer should he wish to leave Arsenal, Edinson Cavani has said.

The Chilean’s future at the Emirates remains unclear, with numerous reports suggesting the forward is looking for a transfer away from the club.

As talks over Sanchez’s Arsenal contract continue to stall, a number of European sides, such as Manchester City, Juventus and PSG, are now understood to be monitoring the 28-year-old.

Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings







2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse. Getty Images

3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10 Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display. Getty Images

4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10 The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions. Getty Images

5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten. Getty Images

6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide. Getty Images

7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10 Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10 Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal. Getty Images

9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10 Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance. Getty Images

10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10 Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance. Getty Images

12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10 Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance. Getty Images

15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10 In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display. Getty Images

Cavani, who joined PSG in 2013 for £55m, has said Sanchez would be welcomed at the Parc de Princes, alongside Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should they ever move to the Ligue 1 club.

When asked about Sanchez and Aubameyang, Cavani told Canal Football Club: "If they come, they are welcome.

"We always hope that new players complete the team with their qualities.

"As for what the club is missing, I will never tell you.

"For me, my team-mates are the best."

As talk of Sanchez’s future rumbles on, the forward now faces a fight to prove his fitness for Arsenal’s clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Wenger confirmed on Monday that the forward will undergo a fitness test ahead of the fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman said: "Alexis will have a test today. It didn't look too good but with him you never know - he is so keen. Maybe it was just a kick."

Wenger, though, would not be drawn on his future and said: "I know where you want to lead me and I can't give an indication."

