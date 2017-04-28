Robert Huth has the last laugh as he mocks Alexis Sanchez for fat-lip picture

Alexis Sanchez’s histrionics earned him few favours on Wednesday night after Leicester’s Christian Fuchs fired a throw-in against the Chilean.

Clutching his face – despite the fact the ball had hit his face – Sanchez dropped to the floor like a lead balloon before proceeding to roll around in apparent agony.

The referee was having none of it and a yellow card quickly ensued.

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado 😂😢happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip 😂😂👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017

The Sanchez show didn’t stop there, though. The forward later posted a photo of his cut lip from the Arsenal dressing room after the side’s 1-0 win over Leicester – to really enforce just how much of a bruising he had taken against the Foxes...

Unsurprisingly, the entire episode elicited little sympathy from observers, with Leicester’s Robert Huth delivering perhaps the best response to the Chilean.

Never unafraid to voice his opinions on social media, the German posed an image online of his own war wound from Wednesday night - a cut finger.

Just about recovered from the arsenal battle the other night #playon 🚑 pic.twitter.com/YS2cxSjN3s — robert huth (@robert_huth) April 28, 2017

Alongside the image, Huth tweeted the message: "Just about recovered from the Arsenal battle the other night #playon" while adding the ambulance emoji for good effect.

Although it was his own goal which eventually handed Arsenal victory at the Emirates, this is one battle from which Huth has come out on top.

