Arsene Wenger believes Alexandre Lacazette is “stronger every week” and proved during Arsenal’s penalty-shootout win that he is “ready” for the Premier League.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners for a club-record £52m from Lyon at the start of July and scored on his debut during the preseason tour of Asia, as well as on his first appearance at the Emirates during the Emirates Cup.

And he was inches away from marking his first appearance at Wembley in the same way, only for his right-footed curling effort to rebound off the post at the end of a free-flowing counter attack.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings











































1/23 Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings Who impressed and who faltered at Wembley? Getty

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

He is expected to lead the line ahead of the likes of Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck this season, with Alexis Sanchez dropping back to the wide left position and Wenger insists that while he still needs to adapt, his future looks very promising.

“Lacazette is stronger every week,” Wenger said. “He had an interesting game today. I believe today is the first time that you have seen physically that he is ready.

“He still needs to adapt to the intensity of the game but overall he had very interesting moves and I believe that after what we have seen today he will become stronger and stronger.”

All eyes were on how Lacazette would perform prior to kick off, but it was left-back, Sead Kolasinac who stole the show with his powerful performance capped with an 80th-minute equaliser.

Sead Kolasinac's equaliser sent the game to penalties ( Getty )

The Bosnian was brought in on a free transfer from Schalke and excited the red half of Wembley with his powerful and energetic runs after replacing the injured Per Mertesacker.

“He came on well. He is normally a wing-back, full-back but he can as well play as a centre-back,” Wenger said.

“He had a very interesting performance last week and I had a hesitation about playing him because I thought maybe Wembley with the pressure, but when he came on he was outstanding.

“He is physical very strong, naturally. You have players who are pumped up in the gym and you have players who are born strong. He is the second part.

“In the Premier League the power plays a part but it is not only that. I took him too because of attitude.

“The game does not tolerate as many weaknesses as it did 20 years ago. You need the combination of talent and attitude. He looks to me like he has the talent but also has a very strong attitude.”