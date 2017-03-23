Arsenal stars were united in their backing of Arsene Wenger, so is it such a surprise he signed a new contract?

Arsene Wenger may have lost the backing of Arsenal Fan TV, Piers Morgan and those who fly banners over the Emirates, but he has maintained support in the two places where it matters most: in the boardroom and the dressing room.

The Frenchman finally signed a new two-year contract this week after one of the longest-running managerial sagas in the Premier League.

While many were expecting – perhaps hoping – that Wenger’s 21-year reign would come to an end after his most disappointing season in charge, Arsenal’s majority owner made clear that the club still trusts him to deliver success.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe,” Stan Kroenke said on Wednesday. “Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

There has been sustained pressure from fans to sack Wenger this season, and had he lost the trust of his players then Arsenal’s board could have been tempted to part ways.

But looking back at quotes from the Arsenal squad over the course of the season, there has been little but public backing for the manager throughout.

“He's been a great servant to Arsenal and great manager for me and the players,” Aaron Ramsey said at Wenger's lowest ebb in March.

“We have let him down at times. It is unfair some of the things that have been said. People are entitled to their opinion but he has been great for me personally.”

Hector Bellerin took a similar stance: “The loyalty to this person is worth more than money, it's something very important to me. That he's there carries a lot of weight for me.”

Olivier Giroud said: “We want to see Arsene Wenger continue, to continue the adventure, because we support him.”

Mesut Ozil said in January: “I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.

“The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [do in the future].”

Speaking to the club’s website Laurent Koscielny said: “You may say that we haven't won the title for a long time but he has not just built players, he's built men too.

“Every player who has played for Arsenal has grown here and has become a man. It's a big number (of players). For me and the others, it's a good opportunity to be with him and learn from him. He's passionate about football. He loves football and he loves to watch his team play well with the ball.

“Along with a lot of people, he's helped this club grow with a new stadium, a new training ground, and he built the platform for us to compete for the Premier League and Champions League every year.”

Theo Walcott, in true Wenger style, claimed not to know what was happening with the manager's contract, but said: “We just want to try to focus on the football. The manager is focused on us. You can see how passionate he is with us from the way he talks to us in the meetings.

“He will take this on himself but us players need to look at ourselves. The manager has been taking a lot of flak in recent weeks and us players have been accepting it, but we can’t.

Bellerin reiterated his loyalty to Wenger this week ( Getty )

“We need to take the pressure off the manager and that will happen by performances. Who knows what the manager will do? Players just want to play football for this club and do well for the manager.”

Lucas Perez said: “It’s normal that after the defeat to Bayern there were criticisms.

“At the moment he does not transmit to us the idea that he is going to leave, but we do not know what’s going on in his mind.

“He is very excited about this season. He is calm. He has been here for a long time and has a lot of experience. He will know what is best for the club and for him.”

Nacho Monreal told Spanish radio: “An Arsenal without Wenger? It’s complicated, isn’t it? It’s complicated to imagine it, because he’s been the manager for more than 20 years, and the truth is I can’t imagine it, but only time will tell.

Arsenal summer transfer targets







11 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets



















1/11 Arsenal summer transfer targets Which players might Arsenal attempt to sign this summer?

2/11 Sead Kolasinac, Schalke The 23-year-old’s contract expires in June, meaning he’ll be available for free. Kolasinac can be deployed in various defensive positions, including at centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, but he has excelled at left-back for Schalke and would suit the wing-back role in a three-man defence, which Arsenal have recently deployed.

3/11 Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. It is more widely expected that he will depart this summer, however, in a recent interview the player confirmed he will be looking to play Champions League football. With Arsenal unable to qualify for the competition, it seems unlikely he'll be willing to join the side with a number of other clubs closely circling. Murmurs of a £60m price-tag will make him available to a select few teams.

4/11 Arda Turan, Barcelona It has been strongly rumoured that Arsenal will target the 30-year-old Turkish midfielder this summer. Turan has not had the desired impact at the Camp Nou, registering just three goals and assists in 18 league appearances this term. While this increases the likelihood that Barcelona will offload the playmaker, it also raises questions over whether Arsenal will risk bringing him in. £25m is the touted price, which is certainly within the club’s reach.

5/11 Pablo Fornals, Malaga At just 21, central midfielder Pablo Fornals has impressed domestically with strugglers Malaga this season, so much so that he has already been handed his full debut for Spain by manager Julien Lopetegui. Santi Cazorla’s injury ravaged season has cast doubts over his future at Arsenal and at 32 years old, it would be sensible to find a replacement. Arsenal have struggled to identify a reliable midfield partnership since Cazorla’s season-ending injury and the pragmatic Fornals, at around £15m, is reported to be a prime target for the club to solve the issue.

6/11 Patrik Schick, Sampdoria The 21-year-old Czech centre forward has made headlines recently after a series of impressive performances for his club and country. With 13 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A this season, he is not the most prolific of strikers but has proven his impressive technical ability and physical attributes. With Olivier Giroud rumoured to be nearing an exit, 6ft 2in Schick could be viewed as an ideal replacement. Chelsea and Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested, as well as a host of foreign clubs, and there is believed to be a £21 million release clause in the player’s contract, meaning the highly rated striker is affordable.

7/11 Ben Chilwell, Leicester The 20-year-old left-back is a realistic target for the Gunners, who are reportedly long term admirers of the player. Chilwell is capped by England at U18 level and would be an affordable and logical signing. First choice left back Nacho Monreal is now 31 and back up Kieran Gibbs has failed to assert himself at the top level. The potential of selling Gibbs, as well as other home-grown players, also means that Arsenal will need to sign another one to ensure they meet the FA’s regulations. His contract runs until 2021 and it is likely he would cost between £5-7m.

8/11 Rick Karsdorp, Feyenoord Arsenal were said to be keen on a move for the young Dutch back in January until Arsene Wenger shut down the rumours. His words, however, were that although Karsdorp is a ‘good player’, Arsenal were not ‘in the transfer market’ in January. With the summer window beckoning, the club look sure to offload Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy who have fallen far out of favour. Karsdorp, 22, recently signed an improved contract offer until 2021 - yet this could realistically mean little if Arsenal are serious about signing him.

9/11 Leon Goretzka, Schalke: The 22-year-old German midfielder is the second Schalke midfielder on this list. When playing at VfL Bochum, Goretzka’s head coach Peter Neuruer described him as the “talent of the century”. He is a versatile player who is most comfortable deployed as a central midfielder but has played behind the striker and out wide in his time at Schalke. Sporting Director Christian Heidel recently confirmed that he has not yet held decisive talks with Goretzka amid doubts over his future, with just one season remaining on his contract. This situation means he could be snapped up for around £20m.

10/11 Virgil van Dijk, Southampton With Per Mertesacker nearing the end of his Arsenal career, despite that stellar FA Cup performance, van Dijk will certainly come into consideration. The 25 year-old centre back is highly sought-after in the league and is a realistic target for anybody with money. With Arsenal out of the Champions League, it would be difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for both financial and footballing reasons. Southampton are thought to want around £50m for the Dutchman.

11/11 Kylian Mbappe, Monaco Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list. Robert Pires shocked supporters when he declared that he believes his former club ‘will sign’ the French starlet, coinciding with Wenger’s confession that Arsenal are interested in Mbappe. However, the financial muscle and prestige of other clubs will likely prove an issue. Reports that Real Madrid are preparing a bid of more than £80,000,000 will blow the likes of Arsenal out of the water. Don’t hold your breath on this one.

“At the end of the day, he’s someone who’s been at the club for 20 years. He’s the boss. He holds the most weight in the dressing room, at board level, and he controls pretty much everything, but he’s very approachable.

“We’ll give everything until the end. If he decides to renew, then of course we’ll be behind him, we trust him.”

Shkodran Mustafi said: “Sometimes you don’t know how good a coach is if you’re not training him with day in, day out. Him being the boss of Arsenal was important in the fact that I knew he’s been here a long time and there’s a structure.

“Playing for Valencia and Sampdoria every 12 months I had a new coach and that’s difficult because every time, new coach, different idea, different kind of football.

“Coming here with a coach who's been here 20 years I knew I could come here, fit in and be part of it which makes everything much easier to play. I hope he’s not leaving but he has to make that decision and we will see.”

Petr Cech said: “After more than 20 years, he has the right to decide that. As players, we need to focus on ourselves, on our performances. If we win five matches, the situation will change.

“It’s not just the coach who is responsible, but the players as well. We still have time to recover, but it’s running out quick. We need to win straight away, the team has the experience to turn this situation around.”

There is one man, however, who has been less than vocal in his support for Wenger: Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward has been the most visibly frustrated of all the Arsenal players this season, at times casting a gloomy shadow over the entire club.

In an interview with Copa90 in March, he revered Wenger as a "football professor" but hinted at his disappointment at the recent lack of silverware.

"What brought me here to Arsenal was that it's a big club," he said. "It's time we made history at this club."

If Wenger is to maintain the support of his two most important backers then that statement is one he will have to live up to.