Arsene Wenger refused to confirm whether there is a new contract offer from Arsenal, or whether he has made a decision on his much-debated future.

There have been widespread reports that the club have put forward a two-year deal, amid much speculation on the manager’s future following a week that saw them lose successive games to Watford and Chelsea, but Wenger merely insisted the situation was the same as last week.

“Once again, thank you for caring about my future, but that’s not the most important thing,” Wenger first deflected. “My future is in front of me every time I make a half-turn. What is important for me is that Arsenal Football Club does well, and I dedicate my whole energy to the club doing well.”

Pressed that he hadn’t actually answered the question, Wenger said: “I answer that question every week and nothing has changed compared to last week. That’s basically it.”

On whether he himself had made a decision, the Arsenal manager said: “I have nothing to add to what I said last week… Ideally you want everybody to be happy. But as well, I think Arsenal is made of special strength and that strength as well to be united when it doesn’t go well and that’s what we want.

“It’s very nice for you to take care of how I feel, but it’s not the most important. I am a professional and I have to do a job and that’s what I want to do.”



Recent results have been accompanied by a worsening atmosphere at the Emirates, and Wenger re-iterated the need for unity.

“Of course, our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well. But I don’t feel it is absolutely clear. You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan anymore and not be behind the team this Saturday, it doesn’t make sense.

“All the other clubs, everywhere we fight with Man United, Man City, Liverpool they have big expectations as well and big histories we are in a fight there, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it.

“You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results…

“I want the fans to be behind the team. But at the same time, I am not fool enough not to know that the first priority is us and our dynamic inside the team that will create and facilitate the support of our fans. that is down to the quality of our performance.”