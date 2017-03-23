Arsenal’s season hit the point of turmoil once again this month as yet another Champions League exit and a free-fall to sixth in the Premier League has seen fans take up arms against Arsene Wenger.

Unsurprisingly, frustration has come to the fore, with Alexis Sanchez clashing with teammates and walking out of training, before finding himself dropped to the bench for the loss to Liverpool.

The Frenchman has a two-year contract on the table but is yet to sign as he wrestles with the decision of whether or not to call time on his 20-year stay at the club.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

However, in recent weeks many players have come out to quell the rumours with Aaron Ramsey a prominent figure in his support for Wenger to stay on.

“He's been a great servant to Arsenal and great manager for me and the players,” he told the Mirror.

“We have let him down at times. It is unfair some of the things that have been said. People are entitled to their opinion but he has been great for me personally.”

Hector Bellerin took a similar stance when talking to Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo: “The loyalty to this person is worth more than money, it's something very important to me. That he's there carries a lot of weight for me.”

Arsene Wenger will announce his future 'very soon'

Olivier Giroud said to Infosport+: “We want to see Arsene Wenger continue, to continue the adventure, because we support him.”

Mesut Ozil said in January: “I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.

“The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [do in the future].”

Speaking to the club’s website Laurent Koscielny said: “You may say that we haven't won the title for a long time but he has not just built players, he's built men too.

“Every player who has played for Arsenal has grown here and has become a man. It's a big number (of players). For me and the others, it's a good opportunity to be with him and learn from him. He's passionate about football. He loves football and he loves to watch his team play well with the ball.

“Along with a lot of people, he's helped this club grow with a new stadium, a new training ground, and he built the platform for us to compete for the Premier League and Champions League every year.”

Theo Walcott, in true Wenger style, claimed not to know what was happening and told the Evening Standard: “The players are like everybody else – we don’t really know what’s going on.”

“We just want to try to focus on the football. The manager is focused on us. You can see how passionate he is with us from the way he talks to us in the meetings.

“He will take this on himself but us players need to look at ourselves. The manager has been taking a lot of flak in recent weeks and us players have been accepting it, but we can’t.

Bellerin reiterated his loyalty to Wenger this week ( Getty )

“We need to take the pressure off the manager and that will happen by performances. Who knows what the manager will do? Players just want to play football for this club and do well for the manager.”

Lucas Perez told Cadena Cope: “It’s normal that after the defeat to Bayern there were criticisms.

“At the moment he does not transmit (to) us the idea that he is going to leave, but we do not know what’s going on in his mind.

“He is very excited about this season. He is calm. He has been here for a long time and has a lot of experience. He will know what is best for the club and for him.”

Nacho Monreal told Radio Marca: “An Arsenal without Wenger? It’s complicated, isn’t it? It’s complicated to imagine it, because he’s been the manager for more than 20 years, and the truth is I can’t imagine it, but only time will tell.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger







6 show all Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger









1/6 Diego Simeone Age: 46

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)

La Liga

Copa del Rey

Spanish Supercup

Europa League

Uefa Super Cup Getty

2/6 Eddie Howe Age: 39

Current club: Bournemouth

Honours: Championship Getty

3/6 Massimiliano Allegri Age: 49

Current club: Juventus

Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)

Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)

Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)

Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus) Getty

4/6 Thomas Tuchel Age: 43

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz) Getty

5/6 Roger Schmidt Age: 49

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)

Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg) Getty

6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl Age: 49

Current club: RB Leipzig

Honours: N/A Getty

“At the end of the day, he’s someone who’s been at the club for 20 years. He’s the boss. He holds the most weight in the dressing room, at board level, and he controls pretty much everything, but he’s very approachable.

“We’ll give everything until the end. If he decides to renew, then of course we’ll be behind him, we trust him.”

Shkodran Mustafi said: “Sometimes you don’t know how good a coach is if you’re not training him with day in, day out. Him being the boss of Arsenal was important in the fact that I knew he’s been here a long time and there’s a structure.

“Playing for Valencia and Sampdoria every 12 months I had a new coach and that’s difficult because every time, new coach, different idea, different kind of football.

“Coming here with a coach who's been here 20 years I knew I could come here, fit in and be part of it which makes everything much easier to play. I hope he’s not leaving but he has to make that decision and we will see.”

Petr Cech said: “I think the main thing is how the season pans out, that will have a big influence.

“After more than 20 years, he has the right to decide that. As players, we need to focus on ourselves, on our performances. If we win five matches, the situation will change.

“It’s not just the coach who is responsible, but the players as well. We still have time to recover, but it’s running out quick. We need to win straight away, the team has the experience to turn this situation around.”