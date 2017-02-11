We finally got the luck we deserve, suggests Arsene Wenger following controversial win over Hull

Arsene Wenger has intimated Arsenal finally got the “luck” they deserved, with the way Alexis Sanchez scored in the crisis-alleviating 2-0 home win over Hull City, as Andy Robertson revealed that referee Mark Clattenburg had apologised to Marco Silva’s players for the incident.

In what had been an anxious Emirates Stadium after two successive defeats, to Watford and then Chelsea, Arsenal got back on track after a Hull clearance on the line cannoned off the Chilean’s upward-pointing hand after 34 minutes to go in. That immediately set Arsenal on their way, and ended what had been a tough fortnight for Wenger. He was visibly elated after the game, but did get a little prickly with questions about the nature of the goal, pointing to how a referee decision benefiting them was the opposite of moments like Chelsea’s opening goal in last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, and Leroy Sane’s strike in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

“I am responsible for enough, for many things, but not for the referee's decisions. So I feel sorry for Hull. I feel that we had as well to cope recently with some decisions where you didn't ask me this question. I am sorry. I want the right decisions to be made…”

When it was put to Wenger he had been asked about Chelsea’s goal, where Hector Bellerin had to go off after scorer Marcos Alonso’s elbow had collided with his head, he responded: “I am sorry for that, then. But there are some other goals that we conceded, like at Man City that nobody said it was offside.”

Earlier on, Robertson had revealed on Sky Sports that Clattenburg had apologised to Hull for the decision at half-time.

“Yeah, it was handball,” Robertson said. "When we came out at half-time, the referee's apologised to us and said there was handball so he's obviously looked at it at half-time and seen he was in the wrong.

“It happened so quick that it's a tough one for the ref, you've got to kind of feel sorry for him and that, but at the end of the day those decisions don't really go for you when you come to these big stadiums and that's killed us at the end of the day. If we go in 0-0 at half-time I think we would have come away with some points.

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

“He says he wasn't 100 per cent sure. Obviously we can argue then that he shouldn't have given the goal if he wasn't sure but I think he argued it the other way that if he wasn't sure then he had to give the goal.

“That's the explanation he gave us, obviously not many referees admit they're wrong so it's good but it doesn't make it any better.”

Hull City manager Silva meanwhile said it was “the story” of the game, but was impressed with his side’s second-half display and response to going behind.

