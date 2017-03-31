Arsene Wenger faces mounting pressure to step down as Arsenal manager following an overwhelming vote of no confidence from the club’s Supporters’ Trust.

As the Frenchman prepares for what could be the most crucial month of his career, a survey carried out by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust (AST) has revealed that 78 per cent of their members do not want Wenger to sign a new contract.

A further 86 per cent believe the Arsenal board are not acting in the best interests of the club.

The results highlight the growing discontent which threatens to further divide the Arsenal faithful ahead of a challenging month in which Wenger’s men take on Manchester City, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

In spite of such widespread discontent, it's believed that Wenger will pen a new two-year deal at the Emirates.

A statement from the AST, which has a membership of just under 1000, said: “In light of these survey results the AST now calls on Arsenal’s board not to renew Arsène Wenger’s contract at the end of the 2016-17 season.

"A substantial majority of our members believe he is no longer the right person to take the club forward. We are confident this is an accurate reflection of the wider fanbase.

“The AST will be writing to and meeting with members of the Arsenal board to convey these results and our position that they should now withdraw the offer of a new contract.

Arsenal have the same season every year







8 show all Arsenal have the same season every year













1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

"We believe the board’s role now is to successfully manage the transition to a new manager, an eventuality for which they have had plenty of warning and time to prepare.

“The AST has long believed that change is needed in the Arsenal boardroom. The fact that only nine per cent of our members believe the Arsenal board have handled this issue well reinforces our view that a fresh approach is urgently needed.

"The board needs more dynamic and independent members with skillsets that reflect the challenges Arsenal face, including the need to grow commercial revenues and to rebuild a football management structure that increasingly looks out of date.

“In adding our voice to calls for Arsène Wenger to leave Arsenal after 21 years we would like to reiterate the importance of this debate taking place in a civil and responsible way.

Wenger coy on Arsenal future

"We respect the right of every fan to have a view and for that view to be respected and heard. For this reason, we have reported every opinion our members offered, but we are compelled to go with the majority.

“We also recognise and pay tribute to the tremendous contribution that Arsène Wenger has made to Arsenal. Regardless of the current debate around his contract we believe that he deserves huge respect and admiration for his long-term contribution to our club, including delivering some of the best football ever witnessed not just by Arsenal fans but all of those who follow the English game.”

The AST have conducted surveys over Wenger’s place at the club before. In the summer of 2015, 84 per cent of members agreed that he was “the right person to manager Arsenal”. Only 10 per cent disagreed at the time compared to the 78 per cent of members now calling for his resignation.