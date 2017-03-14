Arsenal’s fans are well known for their outspoken ways and forthright opinions – especially when it comes to Arsene Wenger.

Individuals such as ‘Claude’ or ‘Troopz’ both spring to mind with their militant anti-Wenger rhetoric and impassioned interviews on Arsenal TV decrying the Frenchman.

But one fan has taken the ‘Wenger Out’ movement to a whole new level, comparing Wenger to long-serving Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the unnamed fan argued that Wenger has “ruined” Arsenal football club - in the same way Mugabe has ruined Zimbabwe.

The fan said: “I used to live in Zimbabwe and I’ve watched Robert Mugabe ruin the country, and Wenger is doing the same. He’s the Mugabe of Arsenal.”

Mugabe, 93, has dominated Zimbabwe’s politics for nearly four decades now, stripping the country of free press while crushing any political opposition that has attempted to challenge him.

Critics have viewed Mugabe as a dictator responsible for economic mismanagement and widespread corruption whose regime has perpetrated human rights abuses and crimes against humanity.

Overstating the situation somewhat! pic.twitter.com/CMebS5nh3y — Andy Kelly (@Gooner_AK) March 13, 2017

For 36 ruthless years he has presided over Zimbabwe, strengthening his grasp on governance in the country.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

In contrast, Wenger has managed Arsenal for 21 years, during which time he has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles and six FA Cups while revolutionising the culture and ethos around the club.