Arsenal supporters are to continue their protests against Arsene Wenger for the home match against Manchester City, by hiring a van to drive around the Emirates Stadium displaying anti-Wenger signs.

A group of fans hiring a light aircraft to drag a ‘#WengerOut’ banner over the Hawthorns during Arsenal’s last match – a shock 3-1 defeat to West Brom – and the same group of fans have now taken their protests to the streets.

The van features a sign quoting the club’s chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, who claimed in 2011 that Wenger will always be answerable to the club’s fans.

Underneath the headline “That time is now – Wenger out”, the billboard reads: “Arsene is accountable to the fans - they ultimately make judgement. If you are seeing the relationship between the fans and the manager break down over time that is unsustainable.”

The other side of the van mocks Arsenal’s record in Europe, with “Twenty years in Europe and we’re still waiting…” written alongside a picture featuring Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola celebrating their respective Champions League successes, while Wenger holds his head in his hands.

Keep an eye out for this today, there are fans who have had enough and the protests will not stop (An no I'm not driving the van) pic.twitter.com/js9pNM8NhT — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) April 2, 2017

Wenger’s reaction after losing to Bayern Munich 10-2 in the Champions League – “I think we produced the game we wanted and we were really unlucky tonight with some of the decisions of the referee” – is also featured.

However, ahead of the game against City, Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.

Arsenal have the same season every year







8 show all Arsenal have the same season every year













1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

Calls for Wenger to end his 20-year reign at Arsenal have grown louder after the club were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 for a seventh successive season and lost four of their last five Premier League matches to slide down to sixth in the table.

"I will not retire," Wenger, who has yet to extend his contract which runs out at the end of the season, told reporters. "Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying.

"Of course I'm as hungry as I was when I arrived. I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago but the hunger is exactly the same."

With the club's supporters divided over Wenger's future, Arsenal face the daunting task of hosting fourth-placed Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Wenger, however, was in a defiant mood.

"Fear? No. My next game is about hope and desire. I hate defeat," the Frenchman added.

"In your mind you can never afford to lose, you're always very focused on winning the next game. I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat.

"But the only way to have victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season. That's all we can do."