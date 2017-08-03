Arsene Wenger has refused to criticise Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke after the American launched a new bloodsports and trophy hunting TV channel.

Kroenke came under fire for overseeing the recent UK launch of ‘My Outdoor TV’, which was described by those who back the channel as the “Netflix of the hunting world”.

The channel is owned by Outdoor Sportsman Group, part of Kroenke Sport Entertainment, and has already gone live in the United States, with the UK launch aiming to spread its audience across English-speaking countries.

Jeremy Corbyn, a life-long Arsenal fan, was one notable high-profile figure to condemn the channel, stating he was left “appalled” by the “glorification of killing wild and rare animals”, but Wenger has refused to be drawn on the controversy.

Speaking in Arsenal’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield clash against Chelsea, Wenger said he would not be “diverted” by such matters.

“We are professional football people,” he said when quizzed on the TV channel.

“That means to focus on your job, not get diverted by noises that are not your problem.”

Wenger instead remained focus on Sunday’s meeting with rivals Chelsea at Wembley.

“For us it is a good opportunity to repeat the performance from the [FA Cup] final and give competition to players who need it,” the Frenchman said.

