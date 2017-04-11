Arsenal fans surrounded the team bus and hurled abuse at both Arsene Wenger and a number of first-team stars after their season hit a new low with the humiliating 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The result to London rivals Palace, who are fighting against relegation, was their fourth consecutive away Premier League defeat as the Gunners fell seven points behind in the chase for the fourth Champions League place.

Protests against Arsene Wenger have already been held outside the Emirates Stadium, while a plane carrying the message “No contract #WengerOut” was flown over the Hawthorns during the 3-1 defeat to West Brom.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats





















1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

And video footage shows fan fury overspill to the players with a number of obscenities not only aimed towards Wenger, but also Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.

Mustafi can be heard being told to “go back to Germany” while Ozil’s desire was questioned as fans attempted to block the team bus from leaving Selhurst Park.

(Warning: Explicit language)

Arsenal fans abusing the teambus. Sad state of the club (via @therealiqqy)



pic.twitter.com/kXYRjqX17Y — #TouchlineFracas (@touchlinefracas) April 10, 2017

The protestations were no limited to after the game as Hector Bellerin was booed by his own fans on a number of occasions when taking a throw-in in front of the away support towards the end of the game.

“Wenger Out” banners were prevalent in the away section too, and television cameras clearly picked up shouts of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.