Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has admitted he “prayed” for Arsene Wenger to quit after the FA Cup final and warned his now-extended tenure as manager could “end in tears”.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners this week to extend his 21-year stay at the club despite leading the club to their worst finish under his management and missing out on Champions League qualification.

There have been a number of anti-Wenger fan protests, and planes flown overhead carrying ‘WengerOut’ messages, but the season ended on the high of winning the FA Cup for a record 13th time.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

However, Adams, who lifted four league titles with Arsenal, fears Wenger’s achievements in north London will be tarnished unless there is significant improvement.

“I believe this squad is not going to win the league in the next two years,” he told Sky Sports.

“It could possibly all crumble around him (Wenger), and I think that would be very sad.

“From one human being to another human being, I hope it doesn't. I really prayed that he'd get out after the FA Cup, say 'Enough is enough' and find someone else to replace him.

“I just think he's been the most successful Arsenal manager of all time. I don't want that spoiled and I see signs that he's incredibly addicted to football. I don't see that he's got a life outside of it.

“I just don't want him to go on too long and for it to crumble and end in tears, and all of us don't like Arsene. It would be so sad.”