Arsene Wenger to be 'West Ham fan' for the day as Hammers take on Liverpool

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted he’ll be supporting West Ham for the day as Slaven Bilic’s men take on Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Following Arsenal’s 4-1 win at Stoke the gap between the north London club, in fifth, and fourth-placed Liverpool has been reduced to a point, with two games left of the season to go.

West Ham have the chance to stop Jurgen Klopp’s side from pulling ahead today and Wenger has conceded that he’ll be throwing his support behind the Hammers.

2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse. Getty Images

3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10 Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display. Getty Images

4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10 The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions. Getty Images

5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten. Getty Images

6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide. Getty Images

7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10 Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10 Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal. Getty Images

9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10 Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance. Getty Images

10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10 Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance. Getty Images

12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10 Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance. Getty Images

15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10 In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display. Getty Images

Wenger replied, "Yes", when asked after the Stoke game if he would be a West Ham fan for 24 hours, and said: "I think one of the qualities of the Premier League is that, historically, there is a pride in every team to give their best until the end of the season.

"I think I saw West Ham do that against Tottenham (when they beat them 1-0 at home last week).

"You just expect two teams to play with full power - if the other teams are better, they are better."

Wenger also dismissed the recent protest staged by Arsenal fans demanding that the Frenchman steps down as manager.

There have been several recent instances of fans calling for the manager to leave at the end of this season, and early on during the match at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday a plane flew over the ground with a banner on display that read 'WENGER - OUT MEANS OUT!!'.

When asked about that following the game, Wenger - who is still yet to announce whether he intends to stay on at the club after this term - said: "Look, I am paid to do my job for a club I love. I will do that as long as I am here, with full commitment, and I am not influenced by that at all.

"All I can do is give my best. We have 69 points today - let's make it 72 on Tuesday (when Arsenal host Sunderland), and after that I will give my best as long as I am here for the values of this club.

"I want to focus on football and all the rest is, for me, less important.

"I am not in politics, I am in sport. I love sport, I give 24 hours a day for what I love and all the rest - I am in a public job, some agree with me, some do not. But I have no special opinion on that."

When it was put to him that reports in France had suggested he will extend his time at Arsenal past the end of the season by signing a new one-year deal, Wenger said: "There is no information about that, nothing."