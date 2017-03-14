Arsenal have announced that they will face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Shanghai this summer.

One week after the club were humiliatingly dumped out of the Champions League by the Bundesliga side, the Gunners confirmed on Tuesday morning that they are due to play their German rivals once more on July 19.

The match will be played at the Shanghai stadium as part of the International Champions Cup, before Arsenal travel to Beijing to take on Chelsea in what will be the first meeting between the two sides outside of Europe.

The announcement will surely serve as a source of bewilderment for Arsenal’s fans who have seen their side struggle to overcome the Germans in recent years.

Following last Tuesday’s Champions League exit, Arsenal have now been eliminated by Bayern at the last-16 stage of the competition on three separate occasions across the past four years.

Arsene Wenger’s men have played the Munich side a total of eight times in the last five seasons but this hasn’t stopped the club from arranging a pre-season friendly with the Bundlesliga champions.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: "It will be very special for our Chinese fans to see a game of this stature.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

"We have a fantastic following in China and the two games we are playing there this summer will be an exciting part of our build up for the new season."

It remains unclear whether Arsene Wenger will remain in charge for the club’s pre-season friendlies, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

