Laurent Koscielny's controversial stoppage-time winner sank Burnley 1-0 and ensured Arsene Wenger marked his 20th anniversary as Arsenal manager with a Premier League victory.

Wenger, officially appointed Arsenal boss 20 years and one day ago, had cut a frustrated figure as his side failed to capitalise from numerous goalscoring chances before Koscielny appeared to turn the ball home with his arm in the second minute of added time.

The Frenchman was lurking at the back post and was hit by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's close-range shot following a corner.

Burnley had defended brilliantly despite Arsenal's dithering in and around the penalty area and they went close to breaking the deadlock when Michael Keane's second-half header hit the crossbar, but the Gunners extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

Arsenal almost made a flying start as Alexis Sanchez's low angled drive from just inside the area deflected off Theo Walcott and spun inches wide.

The visitors took the game to Burnley, playing with all the confidence and cohesion you would expect from a side which had won six of their previous seven games in all competitions.

Although the home side remained resilient, they were eventually broken in the 92nd minute of the match to hand all three points to Arsenal.

(Additional reporting by PA.)