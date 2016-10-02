  1. Sport
Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings: Who impressed at Turf Moor?

How did the two teams fare?

Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings

  • 1/22 Tom Heaton

    Not overly tested but good when called upon. 7

  • 2/22 Matthew Lowton

    Dogged throughout and unlucky to concede right at the end. 6

  • 3/22 Michael Keane

    Nearly scored and unlucky to be on losing side. 7

  • 4/22 Ben Mee

    A solid enough performance. 6

  • 5/22 Stephen Ward

    Unlucky to lose it right at the end after a reasonable game at the back 6.

  • 6/22 Johann Gudmundsson

    Played some great crosses in and worked hard. 7

  • 7/22 Jeff Hendrick

    Kept going and worked his opposite man hard. 6

  • 8/22 Dean Marney

    An industrious midfield display nearly won his side a point. 7

  • 9/22 Steven Defour

    A fairly quiet game before being subbed midway through second half. 6

  • 10/22 George Boyd

    Perhaps a little quieter than usual but had a decent enough game. 6

  • 11/22 Sam Vokes

    Missed a golden opportunity to nab a goal for his side. 5

  • 12/22 Petr Cech

    Made at least one excellent save on a fairly quiet afternoon. 7

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerin

    Good going forward and little to do in defence. 6

  • 14/22 Shkodran Mustafi

    Will have more difficult days at the office. 6

  • 15/22 Laurent Koscielny

    Hardly tested in a fairly easy game. 6

  • 16/22 Nacho Monreal

    Got forward well and had a fairly easy ride in defence. 6

    Getty

  • 17/22 Granit Xhaka

    Reliable without really imposing himself on the game. 6

  • 18/22 Santi Cazorla

    Arsenal could have used a bit more of his creativity. 6

  • 19/22 Theo Walcott

    A fairly quiet game for the man looking to get back in the England fold. 6

  • 20/22 Mesut Ozil

    Played a few delicious passes but couldn't unpick Burnley’s defence. 7

  • 21/22 Alex Iwobi

    Blazed a couple of chances horribly wide and largely had a game to forget. 5

  • 22/22 Alexis Sanchez

    Dragged great chance wide and forced a good save from Heaton but not at his best. 6

Theo Walcott in action for Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny's controversial stoppage-time winner sank Burnley 1-0 and ensured Arsene Wenger marked his 20th anniversary as Arsenal manager with a Premier League victory.

Wenger, officially appointed Arsenal boss 20 years and one day ago, had cut a frustrated figure as his side failed to capitalise from numerous goalscoring chances before Koscielny appeared to turn the ball home with his arm in the second minute of added time.

The Frenchman was lurking at the back post and was hit by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's close-range shot following a corner.

Burnley had defended brilliantly despite Arsenal's dithering in and around the penalty area and they went close to breaking the deadlock when Michael Keane's second-half header hit the crossbar, but the Gunners extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

Arsenal almost made a flying start as Alexis Sanchez's low angled drive from just inside the area deflected off Theo Walcott and spun inches wide.

The visitors took the game to Burnley, playing with all the confidence and cohesion you would expect from a side which had won six of their previous seven games in all competitions.

Although the home side remained resilient, they were eventually broken in the 92nd minute of the match to hand all three points to Arsenal.

But how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

(Additional reporting by PA.)

