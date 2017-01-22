Alexis Sanchez kept his cool to dink home a last-gasp penalty as 10-man Arsenal beat Burnley to move up to second in the Premier League.

The Clarets looked like taking just their second point on the road this season when Andre Gray powered home a stoppage-time spot-kick to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi's first Arsenal goal.

But, in the last of the seven additional minutes, referee Jon Moss - who had already dismissed Granit Xhaka and sent Arsene Wenger to the stands - pointed to the spot once more and Sanchez made no mistake in sealing a remarkable 2-1 win.

Mustafi had headed the hosts ahead with his first goal for the club but Xhaka's ninth red card since 2014 left the Gunners a man down as Burnley looked to fight back.

Their efforts were set to go unrewarded until substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes in the box and Gray lashed home Burnley's fourth away league goal of the campaign.

Wenger was sent off for remonstrating with Moss and was not on the touchline as the referee pointed for a second penalty after Ben Mee caught Laurent Koscielny with a stray boot.

And it was Sanchez who stepped up to coolly chip home for the goal which lifts Arsenal into second spot following Tottenham's draw and Liverpool's defeat on Saturday.

Additional reporting by PA