Arsenal claimed victory in the Community Shield, beating London rivals Chelsea 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Victor Moses had opened the scoring at Wembley after capitalising on a breakdown in communication among Arsenal's backline.

The Premier League champions held on to their lead until the final 10 minutes of the match when Sead Kolasinac met Granit Xhaka's free-kick to head home an equaliser.

Both sides were unable to find a winning goal, sending the game to penalties and an eventual Arsenal victory.

Here's five things we learned:

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

Both managers have work to do before next weekend

It’s hard to read too much into what is effectively the last friendly of pre-season but you get the sense both managers will have plenty to ponder ahead of the start of the Premier League next weekend.

Arsenal enjoyed much of the better play in the first-half but then some sloppy defending right after half-time saw Chelsea score. That loss of concentration will have frustrated Wenger and Arsenal will need to make sure that doesn’t become a regular habit.

Willian was booked for diving in the first half (AFP/ Getty Images)

As for Antonio Conte, his Chelsea side looked undercooked and will perhaps benefit from the 90 minute run-out as much as anything else.

Lacazette’s class invigorates Welbeck

It was a relatively quiet debut for Arsenal’s record signing. But the Frenchman has been brought in to score goals and he looks primed to do that. His movement and feint to find half a yard that ended with a shot against the post showed a touch of class that Arsenal’s other forwards - bar the wantaway Alexis Sanchez - arguably don’t possess.

Lacazette in action for Arsenal ( Getty )

Lacazette’s introduction also seemed to invigorate Danny Welbeck who set about the pitch like a man with a point to prove. He put in a tireless performance on the left of the front three – regularly chasing back to help out with defensive work. An injury-free run could see the Englishman enjoy a big season for Arsenal.

Wenger still seems unsure of his best formation

Arsenal began the game with the back three that they ended last season – and once again it seemed to be working. But Per Mertesacker’s injury around the half hour mark saw Wenger switch to a back four – with new signing Sead Kolasinac slotting in at left-back.

Per Mertesacker was forced off early after taking a blow to the head ( Getty )

While it didn’t appear to have an immediate impact on Arsenal’s fortunes it does suggest Wenger still isn’t sure on his favoured formation. When Mustafi, Gabriel and Koscielny all return, Wenger will at least have more options and may well go back to the three that seemed to work so well before.

Conte's power play backfires - or did it?

Conte spent a large portion of his pre-match press conference bemoaning the size of his squad, and not so subtly urging the Chelsea board to invest in more players before the start of the new season. And his point about the small size of his squad was proven in emphatic fashion by the Community Shield programme:

Conte's point about size of #cfc squad proved in the most emphatic fashion pic.twitter.com/4zNsQBTCNW — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) August 6, 2017

As if to further hammer home his point, Conte did not name any of his new signings in his starting eleven, and did not bring on £60m summer signing Alvaro Morata until the 74th-minute.

It was a high-risk strategy for Conte, and unfortunately for Chelsea backfired when his side failed to win the match. Or did it? This defeat ultimately proved that Chelsea will need reinforcing further if they are to challenge in all competitions.

Luiz and Elneny tussle for possession ( Getty Images)

Pedro's rash challenge proves costly

Pedro was Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half and was just as impressive in the second – until he controversially saw red for jumping into a tackle with Mohamed Elneny.

It was undoubtedly a poor challenge, with Pedro catching Elneny on his ankle, although whether the tackle deserved a straight red card will be debated long after the match.

The sending off proved costly for Chelsea, as they conceded 82 seconds later. However, because the Community Shield is classed as a non-competitive game by the FA, he will still be available for the first match of the new Premier League season.