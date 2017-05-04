Arsenal and Chelsea could hold victory parades on same day in London should they both win trophies

Chelsea and Arsenal could hold victory parades on the same day, should the former win the Premier League and the latter clinch the FA Cup.

The Blues remain on course for their first top-flight title under manager Antonio Conte and meet Arsenal in the FA Cup final in what is Arsene Wenger’s last chance of securing silverware this season.

The Daily Mail reports that Sunday 28 May – the day after the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium – has been identified as the date when both sides would take to the streets to celebrate.

Arsenal are reportedly already holding talks with Islington Council over their potential parade if they win a seventh FA Cup under Wenger.

Chelsea will liaise with Hammersmith and Fulham Council if they win the league or lift the Double.

Once the date has been confirmed, the respective councils will pre-warn residents of street closures.

It is traditional for teams to hold their victory celebrations the day after their final fixture of the season, as Leicester did last year.