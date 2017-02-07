Another season, another fourth place finish looms. Another season of unrest. Another season of uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future.

Arsenal fans are suffering yet another bout of deja vu following a mid-season collapse that culminated in a limp 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

While Gary Neville has been the most outspoken of those in support of Wenger, season-ticket holders, celebrity fans and former players all agree: Arsenal just haven't been good enough for far too long.

Arsenal have slipped from second place and three points behind Chelsea in early December to fourth place and 12 points adrift just two months later.

During that run they have suffered embarrassing defeats to the likes of Everton and Watford but it's arguably their results against their title rivals that have been most damaging this season.

The Gunners have dropped more points in games against the Premier League's top six than any other side in that elite group.





In losses to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea and draws against Tottenham and Manchester United, the north Londoners have seen 13 points lost from six games.

From 18 games against teams outside the top six, they have dropped fewer points - 12.





Sol Campbell, Martin Keown, Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires - all Premier League winners with the club - have questioned the current crop’s grit this week.

Both Campbell and Pires have questioned the lack of English players in the dressing room, while Petit described the squad as "nice boys". Hardly a ringing endorsement from a player renowned for such abrasiveness in midfield.

But perhaps the most damning verdict came from banner-holding fan Kane Hopps who was labelled an "idiot" by Neville this week for having the temerity to criticise Wenger.

In response to the Sky Sports pundit's outburst, Hopps told the Times:

"Gary said that I pre-empted the result by bringing the banner. Well, who actually thought we’d go to [Stamford] Bridge on Saturday and win?

"I’ve sat there in big away games for 12 years, hoping for something different, and barring the odd freak result, the same outcome happens year in, year out. Arsene Wenger isn’t capable of tactically and mentally preparing his side to win big games."

He's been on the verge many times before and stayed, but will this new nadir prove the end for Wenger?