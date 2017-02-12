There's more to come from Arsenal, says defiant Kieran Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs was pleased to see Arsenal return to winning ways against Hull on Saturday but insists there is still plenty more to come from the Gunners.

The England left-back was recalled to the starting line-up as Alexis Sanchez scored a brace to see off the spirited Tigers at the Emirates Stadium with Arsene Wenger's side picking up three vital points following two successive defeats.

Sanchez opened the scoring with a contentious close-range effort that went in off his hand and led to referee Mark Clattenburg apologising to Hull's players for missing the infringement.

The Chilean completed the scoring as he secured a 2-0 win with a last-gasp penalty after Hull had seen Sam Clucas dismissed for clearing Lucas Perez's shot off the line with his arm.

The victory not only keeps Arsenal's slim title challenge alive but also means they retain their place in the Premier League top four ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie at Bayern Munich.

But Gibbs, handed his first start since Boxing Day in the only change from the 3-1 reverse at Chelsea, agreed with Wenger's assessment that the hosts played with the "handbrake" on.

"It was a good chance to show a response and we certainly did that," he told Arsenal TV.

"But still at times I thought we could play a lot better. We've got a squad that can cause a lot of damage, so we will tie up those ends - defensively and in the final third - sharpen up and look even stronger.

"It's obviously nice to get a clean sheet as well after a couple of defeats, so we can look forward now."

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

For Hull and their boss Marco Silva, the game brought to an end a tough run against some of the league's biggest sides.

The Portuguese manager and his players have emerged from facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their last four league games with four points and renewed belief they can survive in the top flight.

Silva, whose side host Burnley in their next outing in a fortnight, now wants his side to build on a number of impressive displays.

"I saw some positive things in the game," he said. "I didn't like the way we started but we reacted and I am happy that the team showed good things again. We caused Arsenal plenty of problems and I want the team to continue with the progress we are making.

"We have time before our next game - time to rest and time to work on things for the next game."