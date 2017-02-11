Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of today's Premier League football as we bring you the latest scores and updates from across the country.

Arsenal kick off today's proceedings as they bid to return to winning ways against Marco Silva's Hull.

Following a dip in form that has seen them lose two consectuive matches, and with talk of Arsene Wenger finally parting ways with the club at the end of the season, the Gunners will be desperate to take all three points against the Tigers.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford while Ronald Koeman's Everton travel to Middlesbrough.

Come 5.30pm, all attention will be firmly fixed on Anfield as Liverpool take on Tottenham in a crunch match at the top of the table. If Spurs are to stand any chance of keeping their title hopes alive, this is one fixture they need to win.

Saturday's fixtures:

Arsenal 12:30 Hull

United 15:00 Watford

Middlesbrough 15:00 Everton

Stoke 15:00 Crystal Palace

Sunderland 15:00 Southampton

West Ham 15:00 West Brom

Liverpool 17:30 Tottenham