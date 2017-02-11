  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings: Alexis Sanchez on hand to secure much-needed Gunners win

Take a look at our gallery below to see how we rated the players

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings

  • 1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10

    Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

  • 2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10

    It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

  • 3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10

    He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

  • 4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10

    Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

  • 5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10

    Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

  • 6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10

    His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

  • 7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10

    Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

  • 8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10

    Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

  • 9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10

    Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

  • 10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10

    When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

  • 11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10

    Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

  • 12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

  • 13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10

    Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

  • 14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10

    Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

  • 15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10

    Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

  • 16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10

    His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

  • 17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10

    His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

  • 18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10

    Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

  • 19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10

    His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

  • 20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10

    His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

  • 21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10

    The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

  • 22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10

    His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

A double from Alexis Sanchez saw Arsenal seal a crucial win over 10-man Hull in a largely forgettable Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilean opened the scoring with a controversial effort that came off his hand, before tucking away an injury-time penalty after Sam Clucas was sent off for handling Lucas Perez's shot on the line.

Having lost at home to Watford and slipped to defeat at Chelsea in their last two outings, a minority of Arsenal fans once again turned on manager Arsene Wenger.

  • Read more

Arsenal returning to winning ways following week of scrutiny

But, with the Frenchman sat in the stands as he served the last of his four-match touchline ban, his side returned to winning ways.

The victory just about keeps the Gunners in the title picture and means they will retain their spot in the top four ahead of their Champions League trip to Bayern Munich in midweek.

How did we rate the players? Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

 

Comments