A double from Alexis Sanchez saw Arsenal seal a crucial win over 10-man Hull in a largely forgettable Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilean opened the scoring with a controversial effort that came off his hand, before tucking away an injury-time penalty after Sam Clucas was sent off for handling Lucas Perez's shot on the line.

Having lost at home to Watford and slipped to defeat at Chelsea in their last two outings, a minority of Arsenal fans once again turned on manager Arsene Wenger.

But, with the Frenchman sat in the stands as he served the last of his four-match touchline ban, his side returned to winning ways.

The victory just about keeps the Gunners in the title picture and means they will retain their spot in the top four ahead of their Champions League trip to Bayern Munich in midweek.

How did we rate the players? Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA