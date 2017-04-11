Arsenal's dirty dozen: How the Gunners' disastrous season went from bad to worse in just 12 games

Arsenal's season has gone from bad to worse over two nightmare months opening up Arsene Wenger to yet more criticism from a fan-base falling more and more out of love with their club.

The Frenchman remains under pressure having yet to announce whether he will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium or leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Following recent protests calling for him to go, Arsenal have struggled on the pitch and were humbled 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Here we take a look at the Gunners' recent torrid run as they now sit sixth in the Premier League, 21 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

PA