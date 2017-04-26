Arsenal kept their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish alive as a late Robert Huth own goal was enough for them to see off reigning champions Leicester.

After the toxic atmosphere of recent weeks diminished somewhat after a semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger looked like being brought back down to earth by the Foxes.

However, Nacho Monreal's late effort flew in off the unwitting Huth to seal a scrappy 1-0 home win.

Until that point, the hosts had been kept at bay by a well-drilled Leicester defence and some smart saves from Kasper Schmeichel.

But the deadlock was broken with four minutes remaining to take Wenger's side up to fifth, just two points adrift of Liverpool.

