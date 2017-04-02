Arsenal proved their season still has signs of life after twice battling back to earn a 2-2 draw with their Premier League top-four rivals Manchester City.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty over the future of manager Arsene Wenger and the supporter protests aimed at ousting the Frenchman, the Gunners showed they can still cut it with the best in the division as they fought for a point.

Leroy Sane put the visitors ahead inside five minutes and Sergio Aguero restored the lead for Pep Guardiola's men just 131 seconds after Theo Walcott had levelled.

Shkodran Mustafi headed Arsenal back on terms once more with just his second goal for the Gunners, who remain sixth in the table as a result - seven points adrift of City in fourth.

Here's what we learned from the draw at the Emirates...

1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

Sanchez is shackled out on the left

Alexis Sanchez did not start this game where he has proven most effective. He was out on the periphery, stuck on the left, with an out-of-sorts Danny Welbeck still trying to find form and full fitness preferred in a central role. It was almost as if Wenger was testing the Chilean’s discipline and, surprisingly, Sanchez more or less stayed there and dutifully did his job.

Time and again, he carried the ball, held it up, then slipped in Nacho Monreal. Then he carried the ball, held it up, and slipped in Monreal. By the third occasion, it was clear Sanchez was being shackled, and yet he allowed himself only the odd pot-shot at the goal to release some frustration. Is this really the best way to treat your best player?

City’s lack of killer instinct costs them

Manchester City will have felt they had this game won at half-time. After all, they had seen off Arsenal’s 40th minute equaliser by restoring their lead just 131 seconds later, and Sergio Aguero’s goal had felt as though it came at will, as if a sudden jolt was all Pep Guardiola’s players needed needed to reassert their dominance.

As they emerged after the interval, it felt as though City’s intention would be to push on and score early, especially given how close they came to letting the contest slip from their grasp. Instead, they were lax, the half-time introduction of the lackadaisical Yaya Toure doing nothing to help. Bereft of killer instinct, Arsenal took just eight minutes to find their second equaliser. It was in those eight minutes that this match was decided.

Xhaka and Coquelin struggle to compete

It is difficult to decide which of Wenger’s ‘Emirates era’ Arsenal midfield pairings will be remembered as the most feeble, but the tandem of Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin is likely to be among the contenders. For the first half-hour here in particular, the two of them were reticent to tackle, offering their visiting counterparts time and space to pass by them.

On the rare occasion either put a foot in, they had their names taken, Xhaka’s foul on Nicolas Otamendi being particularly silly. Coquelin’s all-round display, meanwhile, was a reminder of why he was considered little more than a ‘sticking plaster’ when he broke into Arsenal’s injury-ravaged midfield two years ago. Some supporters have apparently taken to calling the pair ‘Dumb and Dumber’, but their performances are no laughing matter.

Walcott shows spirit his team-mates too often lack

While Arsenal’s supposed ‘enforcers’ struggled to lay down the law, there was more fight to be found in Theo Walcott. The winger is often characterised as a meek figure, on account of of his softly-spoken manner, but he cares about this club and is capable of the same impassioned displays of frustration as Sanchez.

At one point during Arsenal’s tepid first half, when nobody in a red shirt seemed capable of making a tackle, he dug in on Sane, jostling and battling until the ball broke his way. A couple of minutes later, he robbed Fernandinho and though the challenge looked to be a little on the naughty side, it roused a home crowd in need of a major lift. They had found it in an unlikely source.

Neither team as talented as they are billed to be

At times, you had to remind yourself that these two sides are meant to be among the Premier League’s elite. So frantic were some passages of play, so disorganised was some of the defending, that it was easy to see why both are at risk of not mixing it with Europe’s elite next season, and why they were both dumped out of the Champions League at a relatively early stage this year.

City will probably have enough about them to make the top-four, but the project to transform this provincial, community club into a continental powerhouse will not be realised any time soon unless Guardiola’s methods start to stick. He, at least, has time and the supporters on his side. This type of chaotic, confused and ultimately sub-standard feels like Arsenal’s ‘new normal’.