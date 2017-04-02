Pep Guardiola said that his Manchester City side “forgot to play” after twice taking the lead against Arsenal but slipping to a 2-2 draw.

City were 1-0 and 2-1 up but never took full control of the game and twice allowed Arsenal back into it. The result leaves them 11 points behind league leaders Chelsea and Guardiola was clearly disappointed with his players’ performance in his post-match press conference.

Asked whether he was happy with City’s performance, Guardiola was clear: “Not [over] 90 minutes. After the first half, we scored a goal, we forgot a little bit to play. We are here to play with the ball, a desire to take the ball and play. And we miss a little bit, forgot a little bit to do that. We missed easy balls, and when you do that you cannot control the ball.”

1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

Guardiola has a very clear idea of how he wants City to play and he said that today they failed to put that into action. “I am happy as a manager when we play as I would like to see my team play,” he said. “I like when my teams play with the ball. Of course they have to run, but I like when they have the personality to play. In some moments we didn’t do that.”

But Guardiola insisted that it was ultimately his failing and that his responsibility was to teach his players to play his way. “I want the ball, I want the ball, I want to play,” he said. “That is what I can control, and I have to improve as a manger to convince the players to do that.”

There was an interesting insight into City’s mentality from their manager, who said that they were happier when reacting to adversity than when they were on top in the game. City took their feet off the gas when they were ahead twice, and Guardiola said they play their best when their backs are against the wall.

“We play better when the team is down,” Guardiola explained. “When the team is down we react because everything is lost, and we react in a good, good way. To handle a situation at 1-0, we are not comfortable, not yet. But we will be better, we will improve in the future about that.”

Guardiola was frustrated that Manchester City did not get a late penalty after the ball touched Nacho Monreal’s hand, and said that Monreal himself had admitted he had handled the ball.

“Monreal said he touched the ball with his hand,” Guardiola revealed. “But he said to me that in England in that kind of situation there is no whistle. I said to the referee that the same happened against Tottenham, the same referee. I don’t come here to talk about the referees. But of course, if Monreal said it.”