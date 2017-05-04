Arsene Wenger expecting strong Manchester United team against Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is expecting a strong Manchester United on Sunday despite Jose Mourinho's claims to the contrary.

With United in the semi-finals of the Europa League this evening and the second-leg coming next week Mourinho has said he will be willing to rest players against the Gunners when the two meet on Sunday afternoon.

Wenger infamously is yet to beat Mourinho in the Premier League but isn't concerned about what team his great rival selects at the Emirates.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger's rivalry in quotes







1/11 Arsène Wenger, February 2005 After being probed about the number of foreign players in his Arsenal side, Wenger flipped the question onto Chelsea's lack of homegrown talent.

2/11 Jose Mourinho, October 2005 Mourinho did not initially bite back, but after Wenger criticised his team further, he infamously labelled the Frenchman a 'voyeur'.

3/11 Arsène Wenger, November 2005 Wenger did not react well and accused Mourinho of being "disconnected with reality and disrespectful".

4/11 Jose Mourinho, April 2008 Their rivalry calmed after Mourinho's exit from Chelsea in 2007, but the Portuguese could not help but prod Wenger again during his time at Internazionale.

5/11 Arsène Wenger, April 2013 After Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso appeared to purposely earn yellow cards in a Champions League tie for Mourinho's Real Madrid side, Wenger admonised their actions in the press.

6/11 Jose Mourinho, April 2013 Wenger's comments provoked a spiky reaction from Mourinho, who attacked his rival's reputation as a manager who develops young talent.

7/11 Arsène Wenger, January 2014 Mourinho, back at Chelsea, sold Juan Mata to Manchester United shortly after the two sides had played their final league fixture against each other for the season.

8/11 Jose Mourinho, January 2014 Wenger's reaction did not surprise Mourinho, who cried foul himself with a complaint about Arsenal's fixture list.

9/11 Jose Mourinho, February 2014 After Wenger suggested his rival may suffer from a 'fear of failure', Mourinho infamously retorted by calling Wenger a 'specialist in failure'.

10/11 Arsène Wenger, October 2014 The pair finally came to physical blows on the touchline during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in October 2014.

11/11 Jose Mourinho, October 2015 A year later, with his title-winning side falling apart at the seams, Mourinho claimed that Wenger was the only manager in the league who could criticise referees and get away with it.

"They have a massive squad with quality players," he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

"We will not speculate on any weakness of United. Whoever they play they will be strong."

Wenger and Mourinho have never seen to eye to eye but after confirming he will shake the Portuguese's hand he revealed he's more interested in how his team plays rather than any activity off the pitch.

"I do not make of it a managers fight," he added. "What I want is that my team turns up and plays with a stronger performance."