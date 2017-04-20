Arsenal's Mesut Ozil reveals how Jose Mourinho helped him overcome self-doubt to become top player

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed how Jose Mourinho gave him the confidence to overcome his self-doubt and become a top European player.

As a 21-year-old, Ozil teamed up with the Portuguese at Real Madrid in 2010, joining the club for £10m from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

But despite his reputation as one of Europe’s emerging young talents, Ozil has admitted he was left paralysed by self-doubt ahead of his unveiling at Madrid.

In his new autobiography, Gunning for Greatness, Ozil explains how he saw himself as "a nobody" and questioned whether “this legendary team was still too big for me?”

But after consulting with Mourinho, the German reveals how the Real Madrid manager alleviated any previous concerns he had and encouraged him to grab hold of the opportunity on offer.

"Yes that's what I'll give you," Mourinho told Ozil. "A very real opportunity. Train hard. Then play. Show me you want it and I'll have you in my team. If you want to get better, I'll make you better.

"Real Madrid isn't too big a move for you. Real Madrid is the only right move. Trust me. I'll turn you into a regular player. And then all the doors will be open to you. You'll be able to show the world what you're capable of. And, believe me, that's a huge amount."

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Brad Guzan – 6 out of 10 Dealt with most that Arsenal threw at him but should have done much better with Sanchez’s free-kick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Barragán - 6 Solid if unspectacular night on the right side of defence. Getty

3/22 Ben Gibson – 7 Marshalled Giroud well and handled the Frenchman’s physicality without too much trouble. Getty

4/22 Daniel Ayala -7 Capable in defence but should’ve done better with second-half header. Getty

5/22 George Friend - 6 Exposed by Oxlade-Chamberlain at times but solid enough in relief of the injured Fabio. Getty

6/22 Adam Clayton – 5 Typically workmanlike in defence but a poor challenge cost Boro dearly from the resulting Sanchez free-kick. Getty

7/22 Marten de Roon – 6 Failed to really assert himself on the game. Getty

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 Ugly first-half tackle on Ozil could’ve earned him more than just a yellow but showed well in attack. Getty

9/22 Stewart Downing - 7 Rolled back the years with an inch-perfect ball for Negredo’s goal. Getty

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 7 Quiet night as the home side’s focal point but took his goal with a poacher’s instinct. Getty

11/22 Gaston Ramírez – 7 Boro’s brightest attacking threat and looked the home side’s most likely to break the Gunners back line down. Getty

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 Not tested a great deal and deserved better from his defence for Negredo’s goal. Getty

13/22 Gabriel – 6 Always on the edge of an utter calamity the Brazilian managed to avoid any tonight and looked better in a three. Getty

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 Arsenal’s best defender but will have wanted to do better with Negredo’s goal. Getty

15/22 Rob Holding – 7 Definitely a player for the future if not right now. Getty

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 Pushed on well down the right flank and offered positional discipline going the other way too. Getty

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7 Neat and tidy as ever and added a dash of quality with a deliciously composed chested knock down for Ozil’s goal. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7 Doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going but plenty of energy if not so much discipline from the Swiss. Getty

19/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 Added some good balance on the left and thrived with the added attacking responsibility. Still a little clumsy in the defence. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil – 7 Took his goal with the composure required and added the class when the Gunners needed it most. Getty

21/22 Alexis Sánchez – 8 Not one of the Chilean’s best games yet was still the outstanding performer scoring one and creating another. Getty

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7 Didn’t threaten as much as he would’ve liked but added the focal point that Arsenal lack with Sanchez up top. Getty

That persuaded Ozil - "an ambitious boy with a feeling for magic passes" according to Mourinho - to join the Spanish giants and "swept all my doubts away."

From there, the midfielder established himself as a firm fan favourite at the Bernabeu and went on to win one La Liga title with Real as well as the Copa del Ray.

Ozil later joined Arsenal in 2013 for £42.4m before lifting the World Cup with Germany in the summer of 2014.

