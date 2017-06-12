Arsenal squad happy with Arsene Wenger's new two-year contract, insists Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has welcomed Arsene Wenger's new contract and says the entire Arsenal squad are happy that the Frenchman is staying at the club.

Wenger signed a two-year deal to remain as Arsenal boss after their third FA Cup success in four seasons, but the club's hierarchy has demanded a sustained push for the Premier League title.

Ramsey became the first frontline Arsenal player to speak out in support of Wenger and believes the Gunners can now push on in the pursuit of further honours.

"It is hard when all that speculation is going on," Ramsey said of the intense debate surrounding Wenger's future over the last few months.

"As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

"We're glad now that it has finally been announced he's staying. We're all happy.

"Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."

Wenger had come in for fierce criticism from pundits, supporters and former players during the second half of last season as Arsenal slipped out of the Premier League top four and were thrashed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

But Arsenal won nine of their last 10 games, culminating with their record-breaking 13th FA Cup final success against Chelsea.

It was a run which saw Wenger defy those who criticise the 67-year-old for his perceived tactical inflexibility.

Wenger moved away from his traditional flat back-four to playing three central defenders and two wing-backs.

That tactical change allowed Ramsey more freedom in a central midfield area and the Welshman responded with a cup final winner.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal at Arsenal last month (Getty)



"I think that system suited us in the end, it showed with the way we finished the season and winning the cup in that formation," Ramsey said.

"It suits the team, it gives us a lot more security defensively, not so suspect to counter-attacks. But also it frees players up to do more things, get into more dangerous positions.

"I'm confident it will and I scored a few goals at the end of the season. It allowed me to get into some dangerous positions and thankfully I put them away."

Ramsey suffered an injury-hit campaign after impressing so much for Wales last summer that he was named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament.

Ramsey in action for Arsenal (Getty)



But the 26-year-old finished the season strongly and scored for the third successive game on Sunday as Wales held Serbia 1-1 in their World Cup qualifier.

"I'm disappointed the season's finishing," Ramsey said.

"I wish it was another 10, 15 games.

"I'm happy with my form, so hopefully I can go into next season now with the same form."

