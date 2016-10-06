Alex Iwobi is reportedly set to receive his second pay rise in under a year with Arsenal planning to offer the Nigerian another new contract following his rise to prominence.

The 20-year-old has cemented himself a vital component in Arsene Wenger’s side as they chase silverware on all fronts in what could possibly be the Frenchman’s final season in north London with his own contract set to elapse next summer.

Iwobi has made five appearances for the Gunners this term and is expected to double his salary at the Emirates having broken into the first-team under Wenger last season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Nigeria international is likely to be offered up to £50,000-a-week in a standard weekly wage while it is almost inevitable that a series of lucrative incentives will be added for winning either the Premier League or the Champions League.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of the Champions League match against Basel last week, following the 3-0 rout of title rivals Chelsea, Wenger said: “After a display like that, you want to praise the whole team. It was, however, especially encouraging to once again see Alex Iwobi perform so well in a big game.

“Alex has a discreet way of assessing his place in the team. He doesn’t talk a lot and he’s not what you’d call a flashy player. He’s a player who connects the team, and that’s why I think he’s integrated so quickly – because our game is based on those combinations.

Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Burnley vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Tom Heaton Not overly tested but good when called upon. 7

2/22 Matthew Lowton Dogged throughout and unlucky to concede right at the end. 6

3/22 Michael Keane Nearly scored and unlucky to be on losing side. 7

4/22 Ben Mee A solid enough performance. 6

5/22 Stephen Ward Unlucky to lose it right at the end after a reasonable game at the back 6.

6/22 Johann Gudmundsson Played some great crosses in and worked hard. 7

7/22 Jeff Hendrick Kept going and worked his opposite man hard. 6

8/22 Dean Marney An industrious midfield display nearly won his side a point. 7

9/22 Steven Defour A fairly quiet game before being subbed midway through second half. 6

10/22 George Boyd Perhaps a little quieter than usual but had a decent enough game. 6

11/22 Sam Vokes Missed a golden opportunity to nab a goal for his side. 5

12/22 Petr Cech Made at least one excellent save on a fairly quiet afternoon. 7

13/22 Hector Bellerin Good going forward and little to do in defence. 6

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi Will have more difficult days at the office. 6

15/22 Laurent Koscielny Hardly tested in a fairly easy game. 6

16/22 Nacho Monreal Got forward well and had a fairly easy ride in defence. 6 Getty

17/22 Granit Xhaka Reliable without really imposing himself on the game. 6

18/22 Santi Cazorla Arsenal could have used a bit more of his creativity. 6

19/22 Theo Walcott A fairly quiet game for the man looking to get back in the England fold. 6

20/22 Mesut Ozil Played a few delicious passes but couldn't unpick Burnley’s defence. 7

21/22 Alex Iwobi Blazed a couple of chances horribly wide and largely had a game to forget. 5

22/22 Alexis Sanchez Dragged great chance wide and forced a good save from Heaton but not at his best. 6

“At the start nobody talked too much about him, because he does his job very well. But now people realise more and more that he can play at a high pace, that he has real quality, he works for the team, and when it comes to distributing the ball, he does that very intelligently.

“When the ball gets to him, you always feel the game can become quicker now. He’s developed that in the last 18 months. When I saw him in the youth team, he was more of a dribbler, an individual player.

"He’s slowly discovered from training with the first team that he needed to find a mixture between the individual and the collective game. That mixture is right now.”