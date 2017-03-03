Arsenal appear to be growing impatient with Arsene Wenger’s indecision over his future as manager after it emerged that the club want a final answer by the end of the month so that they can press on with plans to replace him if he ends his 20-year reign.

Wenger has made his intention clear that he will make his mind up in either April or May, and has stressed that he is not afraid of walking away from Arsenal if both he and the club feel it is the right option. With his contract up for renewal at the end of the season, Arsenal have put a two-year extension to Wenger that remains available, but he is yet to inform them of whether he will sign it or not.

Arsenal have so far appeared relaxed despite the threat of their manager walking out on the club with no replacement lined up, but The Sun reports on Friday that the board have now told Wenger that they want a meeting with him during the international break at the end of the month.

Wenger insists he will remain in management next season, be it with Arsenal or another club, and it’s been reported that he would prefer to remain with a team capable of challenging in the Champions League rather than moving away from Europe.

He played down any interest in the Barcelona job, with Luis Enrique set to leave at the end of the season after announcing his exit earlier in the week.

Wenger spoke on Thursday morning to confirm that he is yet to reach a decision on what he will do at the end of the season, and as The Independent reported last month, those close to him still have no idea which way he is leaning towards.

“No decision has been made and there is no need to come back on to that at the moment,” Wenger said this week.

“I have been here for 20 years and had many opportunities to leave. I don’t need to convince anyone — my preference has always been Arsenal.

“I am not looking for jobs at other clubs, or from other people. The club is free to make the decision it wants — and I will respect that.”