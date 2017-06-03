Arsene Wenger can 'revolutionise' English football if he leaves Arsenal for FA, says Tony Adams

Arsene Wenger can revolutionise English football over the next decade if the Frenchman leaves Arsenal and joins the Football Association as technical director, Tony Adams has said.

The Frenchman signed a new two-year contract at the club on Wednesday, despite guiding the Gunners to their worst league finish in his 21-year tenure in north London.

But Adams, who has previously stated that the 67-year-old “couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag”, believes Wenger’s abilities could be put to better use with the FA.

Speaking to The Times, Adams told the FA to recruit the Frenchman and hand him the time and money to change the way England’s youngsters are taught at St George’s Park.

“If I was the head of the FA, I'd stick Arsene in at St George's Park, give him what he wants and give him 10 years to make a revolution in English football,” the former Arsenal captain said.

“No disrespect to Dan Ashworth [FA technical director], he's doing what he can but you want a guy like Arsene who knows football inside out to build the structure because we are going [struggling].”

But after Wenger committed his future at Arsenal until 2019, Adams is now concerned that the Frenchman is at risk of tarnishing his legacy at the club.

11 show all Arsene Wenger's best moments as Arsenal manager



















1/11 1996 – Becomes Arsenal Manager Wenger leaves Japanese side Grampus Eight to become the Arsenal Manager.

2/11 1998 – Wins League and FA Cup double Arsenal win the league setting a new club record of 10 consecutive wins and also secure FA Cup glory beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final.

3/11 1999 – Signs Thierry Henry from Juventus Arsenal signed Thierry Henry from Serie A side Juventus for £11 million. Henry went on to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances.

4/11 2002 – Second League and FA Cup double The Frenchman wins his second double with Arsenal tipping Manchester United and Liverpool to top spot in the league and defeating Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

5/11 2003 - OBE from the Queen and FA Cup victory Wenger’s men beat Southampton 1-0 at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and in the same year he given an honouree OBE by the Queen.

6/11 2004 – The ‘Invincibles’ In 2004, Arsenal were at the peak of their powers under Wenger. His philosophy of possession-based free-flowing football, combined with the talent of players such as Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, led Wenger’s men to the league title and an unbeaten 49 game streak.

7/11 2005 – FA Cup victory against Manchester United Arsenal beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 5-4 on penalties for Wenger’s fourth FA Cup trophy.

8/11 2006 – Champions League final v Barcelona Wenger’s team came the closest they have ever been to European glory, narrowly losing 2-1 to Barcelona, after going a goal up through Sol Campbell in the first-half.

9/11 2014 - FA Cup victory against Hull City Having not won a piece of silverware in nine years, the pressure was certainly on for Wenger as Arsenal took on Hull City at Wembley. It only got worse for Wenger as Hull took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. However, his team managed to fight their way back into the game and sealed victory with a dramatic 3-2 comeback in extra-time.

10/11 2015 – FA Cup winners against Aston Villa After the drama of the previous year’s final against Hull, Wenger’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

11/11 2017 - The FA Cup master Having faced called for his head all season from his own fans, Wenger ended the year with his hand around that familiar trophy yet again for a record seventh time - more than any other manager. Getty

Adams continued: “Arsene's such a great human being, and for it all to crumble away around him, and with the abuse he's getting... it's so sad to see the most successful Arsenal manager of all time being treated this way.

“I got out at the top and people still love me at Arsenal because of that, and I'd hate them to hate Arsene for killing to club over the next two years if he holds on too long. I feel lots of love for him.”

