Hector Bellerin has stressed that loyalty to Arsene Wenger is more important to him that money as Barcelona and Manchester City eye summer moves for the Arsenal defender.

The Spaniard signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in November but there has been fresh speculation that he could return to Barcelona, the club he left aged 16 to move to North London.

And while the 22-year-old has not ruled out a return to Barca and admitted he is “flattered” by the interest in him, he has emphasised just how important Wenger is to his career development.

He told Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo: "The loyalty to this person is worth more than money, it's something very important to me. That he's there carries a lot of weight for me.

"Any player would be flattered by interest from Barca. It's the best club in the world and that is very nice.

"The fact that I grew up in the Barca academy also makes this a bit more special, although for now I'm focused on these games and on the season, and the rest will come later.

"When I left Barca my idea was not to return, because my exit was a little complicated.

"Just as other players who leave saying they will return, I went to live an adventure in England, to try to be a footballer and not return.

"I left Barcelona because I felt the club did not have faith in me, I didn't feel valued. I was disillusioned.

"But you don't know what the future holds and you cannot close any doors."

Arsene Wenger will announce his future 'very soon'

Bellerin is the second Arsenal player to come out publically in support of Wenger staying at the club after Olivier Giroud said the whole squad wanted him to continue as manager.

"We want to see Arsene Wenger continue, to continue the adventure, because we support him," Giroud told French television channel Infosport+.

"We hope to win the cup and qualify for the Champions League."