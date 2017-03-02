Arsene Wenger conceded this morning that while he does want to stay on as Arsenal manager beyond this season, he will be “lucid” enough to recognise if in fact it is time for him to go.

Wenger has still not decided whether he will sign the two-year contract extension that has been on the table all season. He will decide as late as possible but he made clear this morning the balance of the issue: his heart will tell him to stay, but his head may tell him to go.

Luis Enrique announced last night he is leaving Barcelona this summer, opening up a job that Wenger has turned down in the past. Wenger denied he was interesting, saying that his preference “has always been the same and will remain the same”. He does not want to work for anyone else and is not job-hunting.

As well as Barcelona, Wenger has turned down Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and the English and French national team jobs over the years. Wenger used that fact to underline his commitment to Arsenal and to say that nothing has changed. He wants to stay, although he knows that may not be the correct decision. If it is right that he should go, he does not want his emotion to over-rule his judgement.

“I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave,” Wenger said. “So I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal. But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that.”

What Wenger wants to do, ultimately, is to stay at Arsenal and to continue to develop as a manager, even after more than 20 years in the role here. Even though he now sometimes appears like a manager whose best days are behind him, Wenger insisted he was still committed to self-improvement at Arsenal and trying to become a better manager, even now at 67 years old.

“My preference has always been the same and will remain the same,” Wenger said. “Of course I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people, I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve. Because I think competent managers always try to improve and are always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself and that’s what I try to do. That’s basically it.”

Wenger is yet to accept a two-year contract offer from Arsenal ( Getty )

Wenger admitted for the first time that Santi Cazorla is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing ankle surgery back in December. The Spanish midfielder had an operation on the plantaris tendon of his right foot and was expected to be back in February but he has not even resumed fitness work yet.

Given how much work Cazorla would have to do to start playing again, Wenger said Cazorla would likely to be “short” to return by the end of May.

“I am not specialised enough to say, because it is a special problem on his calf,” Wenger said. “At the moment the only thing I can say is that because I have not seen him in training, not even in fitness work, is that he will be short.”

For Cazorla to be fit for the last round of Premier League fixtures on 21 May, he would have to be back in training by early April but Wenger said that his scar from the operation has still not healed yet. “It is possible [that he can play in May],” Wenger said, “but they expect once he heals from his scar he can practice very quickly, but at the moment that is not done.

“A player who starts to train after such a long time out, you have at least six weeks to be competitive for a place in the team. If you add six weeks today you are already at mid-April, so that means it will be short for him now. It is very frustrating for us because at the start of the season he was maybe the star of the team. It is a big loss for us.”