Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Lucas Perez deserves more opportunities after impressing in Monday night's fifth-round FA Cup win over Sutton United.

The Spaniard scored in the first half of the visitor’s 2-0 win at Gander Green Lane and thrived in his role as the spearhead to Arsenal’s front line.

Speaking after the game on Monday, Wenger praised the 28-year-old for his performance but made it clear that he has numerous attacking options to choose from.

“He is pushing on the door but I have many strikers,” he said.

“I have Giroud, Welbeck ,Walcott, Sanchez and Perez. It is true that he deserves a go because he scores goals and is a good player.”

Wenger’s admission comes in the wake of sustained speculation linking the player with a move away from Arsenal – despite joining for £17m last summer.

Perez’s agent has denied such claims, however.

"Like any professional, he wants to play," Rodgrigo Fernandez Lovelle said.

"When one does not play he is not happy but we knew it would be difficult and it is a long contract.

"Lucas has this contract with Arsenal and he wants to succeed there. No-one has spoken of a move."

Lucas has averaged a goal every 122 minutes for Arsenal in all competitions this season and netted his first hat-trick for the club in a Champions League win against Basel.